The Festival of Sleep Day was encouraged so that people could enjoy some relaxation and much-needed "shut-eye" after the holiday period. During the Christmas period, we tend to do a lot of partying and not a lot of resting. The Festival of Sleep Day ensures that you have all of the time that you need to recoup and recover. As you will discover in the upcoming sections, this is incredibly important.

There are a number of different steps you can take to make sure that you get a good night's sleep.

This includes evaluating your bedroom. It needs to be a place that is calming and soothing. The temperature needs to be just right as well.

It is also important to try and go to sleep around the same time every evening and wake up at roughly the same time, even on weekends. This will help your body to get into a routine.