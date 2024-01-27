Absolute Barbecues hosts mouthwatering seafood extravaganza - MARINE FEAST-A-THON!

Absolute Barbecues, India’s most celebrated barbeque buffet restaurant, is set to captivate seafood enthusiasts with its latest spectacular food festival, Marine Feast-A-Thon, in Hyderabad.

The festival promises an immersive experience through a curated seafood menu, vibrant ambiance, and engaging in-store activities and games. The celebration of culinary delights will continue till January 31st, 2024, across all thirteen branches in Hyderabad.

AB’s Marine Feast-A-Thon is a true delight for the seafood connoisseurs of the city. The lip-smacking spreads are specially curated by our Chefs for the festival. The spread which begins with Seafood Bisque, Yummy starters like Water Chestnuts, Crispy Nadru with Cajun Spice or Lotus Stem, Karam Chapa Tikka, Red Snapper Cubes, Fried Calamari, Goan BBQ Prawns will be served amongst others. The live counter will let the foodies cherish the delectable dishes like Barracuda Fish Steak, Curry Octopus Noodle, Mi Goreng Mixed noodles Served with Prawns and Fish Satay; to name a few.

Main course on offer includes Street Style Seafood Tawa Pulao, Sri Lankan Crab Curry, Chapala Pulusu with Eel Fish.

Marine themed desserts Blue Sea Pastry, Green Wave Ocean Pudding will excite kids and adults alike. Also being served as part of Ala-carte offerings are exotic dishes and drinks like Singaporean Chilly Lobster and Tandoori Pomfret along with Virgin Margarita, Virgin Hot Toddy and Virgin Bloody Mary to make the outing at AB’s most memorable.

The Wish Grill concept is unique to AB’s and has been a hit amongst foodies. It gives a chance for guests to get dishes prepared as per their taste. AB’s is popular for celebrations, be it jubilant occasion in the family, birthdays, anniversaries, or celebrations with colleagues, owing to the bright and joyful ambience AB’s creates to celebrate the occasion. AB’s is surely the talk of the town for its services and is a home away from home, where guests are pampered to the hilt, as they would be at our homes.

AB’s is set to enhance the excitement and flavor of the festive ambience with the exclusive seafood festival, Marine Feast-A-Thon.

The exotic and sumptuous recipes are being served till January 31st, will satiate the patrons craving for food from the ocean, sea and river.

The sea food recipes are curated from different parts of the country and abroad, to give gastronomes a never before experience.

AB’s Wish Grill will make the food even more exciting and absolutely as per their tastes, says Mr. Ram Ranjan, Territory Manager, APTS, Absolute Barbecues.

All the thirteen AB’s branches in the city at Jubilee Hills; L&T Mall; Secunderabad; Inorbit Mall; Gachibowli; Medipally; AS Rao Nagar; Miyapur; Kompally; Banjara Hills, Road no 7; Banjara Hills, Road No 1; Vanasthalipuram and Attapur, will host the seafood festival till January 31st, 2024.

AB’s cordially invites seafood enthusiasts, gourmands, and all those with a love for culinary adventure to indulge in the finest offerings from the marine world. Join us at any of our Hyderabad outlets and be part of a feast that transcends the ordinary, promising an unforgettable journey through the wonders of seafood cuisine.