Live
- Congress demands judicial probe into Kottayam Medical College building collapse
- President Droupadi Murmu unveils Durand Cup 2025 trophy
- China Sends Weapons to Pakistan: India Calls It a Security Threat
- Monsoon showers lash parts of Gujarat
- Man Singh on So Long Valley: “Crime Thrillers Are Reflections of Our Society”
- Akanksha Sharma makes a bold fashion statement
- Sophie Choudry radiates effortless charm in striking beachside look
- Ananya Nagalla show cases raw confidence
- Meta Offers Up to Rs. 3.76 Crore Base Salary to Top AI Engineers Amid Talent War
- Natural Ways to Use Beetroot at Home for Glowing Skin
Bilwa 36: A Rooftop Delight for Vegetarian Food Lovers in Jubilee Hills
Highlights
‘Bilwa 36,’ a new pure vegetarian rooftop restaurant and café, has opened at Road No. 36 near Peddamma Temple, Jubilee Hills.
‘Bilwa 36,’ a new pure vegetarian rooftop restaurant and café, has opened at Road No. 36 near Peddamma Temple, Jubilee Hills. Founded by Abhishek and Preeti Agarwal, the restaurant offers authentic South and North Indian vegetarian cuisine prepared with fresh ingredients.
Designed as a scenic space for small gatherings and casual dining, it promises traditional flavours with a modern twist. With its serene rooftop ambiance and attached café, Bilwa 36 aims to become a go-to destination for health-conscious food lovers. Special opening discounts are currently available for visitors eager to explore this unique culinary experience.
Next Story