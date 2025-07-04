Bilwa 36: A Rooftop Delight for Vegetarian Food Lovers in Jubilee Hills

‘Bilwa 36,’ a new pure vegetarian rooftop restaurant and café, has opened at Road No. 36 near Peddamma Temple, Jubilee Hills. Founded by Abhishek and Preeti Agarwal, the restaurant offers authentic South and North Indian vegetarian cuisine prepared with fresh ingredients.

Designed as a scenic space for small gatherings and casual dining, it promises traditional flavours with a modern twist. With its serene rooftop ambiance and attached café, Bilwa 36 aims to become a go-to destination for health-conscious food lovers. Special opening discounts are currently available for visitors eager to explore this unique culinary experience.