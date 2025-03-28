Live
Bold & unique whisky cocktails
Whisky cocktails are evolving beyond the classic Old Fashioned and Whiskey Sour, embracing bold flavors and innovative ingredients. From the spicy-sweet Guava-Chili Whisky to the Japanese-inspired Shikake and the tropical Coconut & Whiskey, these expertly crafted recipes promise a unique and unforgettable drinking experience.
Coconut & Whiskey (also called Cocofashioned)
Ingredients:
- Dewar’s 12 yr - 45 ml
- Coconut water - 45ml
- Lemon Bitter – 2 dashes
- Honey – 1 barspoon
- Kafir lime leaf – 1 nos
- Glass –old fashion
- Garnish –kafir lime leaf
Method- Stir
1. Combine whiskey, coconut water, lemon bitter, and honey in a mixing glass.
2. Stir well to mix and chill.
3. Strain into an Old Fashioned glass with ice.
4. Garnish with a kafir lime leaf.
- By Harish Chhimwal, Head Mixologist - Olive Group & The Grammar Room
Old School Cocktail
Old School Cocktail with a spicy and tangy mix of whisky, guava juice and hot chilly pepper
Ingredients:
- 60 ml Whisky (bourbon)
- 45 ml Guava juice
- 10 ml Lime juice
- 10 ml Honey syrup
- 2 dashes Angostura bitters
- 1 small Bird's eye chili or
- jalapeño
- 1 pinch Black salt
- Ice cubes
Instructions:
- In a mixing glass, gently muddle the chili with honey syrup ( half and half of honey and warm water) to release heat.
- For a smokier kick, lightly torch the chili or on gas flame before muddling.)
- To build the cocktail: Add whisky, guava juice,
lime juice, black salt, and bitters. Stir well
- Add ice cubes and stir for about 20-30 seconds. Double strain into a rock glass over a large square ice cube
- Garnish with a thin guava slice or a dehydrated lime wheel. For extra flair, rim half the glass with chili salt
- By Poee & Co. – Chef Saurabh Tyagi
Shikake
Ingredients:
- Whiskey 60ml
- Gari 10 gms
- Gari Brain 20 ml
- Citrus 10 ml (Lime Juice)
Method: Shaken
1. Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker
2. Shake well with ice cubes
3. Pour into a tall glass over ice cubes
4. Garnish with Gari and dehydrated Lime slice
- By Nishant K Gaurav - Mixologist for Guppy