Bold & unique whisky cocktails

Coconut & Whiskey (also called Cocofashioned)





Ingredients:

Dewar’s 12 yr - 45 ml

Coconut water - 45ml

Lemon Bitter – 2 dashes

Honey – 1 barspoon

Kafir lime leaf – 1 nos

Glass –old fashion

Garnish –kafir lime leaf

Method- Stir

1. Combine whiskey, coconut water, lemon bitter, and honey in a mixing glass.

2. Stir well to mix and chill.

3. Strain into an Old Fashioned glass with ice.

4. Garnish with a kafir lime leaf.

- By Harish Chhimwal, Head Mixologist - Olive Group & The Grammar Room

Old School Cocktail





Old School Cocktail with a spicy and tangy mix of whisky, guava juice and hot chilly pepper

Ingredients:

60 ml Whisky (bourbon)

45 ml Guava juice

10 ml Lime juice

10 ml Honey syrup

2 dashes Angostura bitters

1 small Bird's eye chili or

jalapeño

1 pinch Black salt

Ice cubes

Instructions:

In a mixing glass, gently muddle the chili with honey syrup ( half and half of honey and warm water) to release heat.

For a smokier kick, lightly torch the chili or on gas flame before muddling.)

To build the cocktail: Add whisky, guava juice,

lime juice, black salt, and bitters. Stir well

Add ice cubes and stir for about 20-30 seconds. Double strain into a rock glass over a large square ice cube

Garnish with a thin guava slice or a dehydrated lime wheel. For extra flair, rim half the glass with chili salt

- By Poee & Co. – Chef Saurabh Tyagi

Shikake



Ingredients:

Whiskey 60ml

Gari 10 gms

Gari Brain 20 ml

Citrus 10 ml (Lime Juice)

Method: Shaken

1. Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker

2. Shake well with ice cubes

3. Pour into a tall glass over ice cubes

4. Garnish with Gari and dehydrated Lime slice

- By Nishant K Gaurav - Mixologist for Guppy