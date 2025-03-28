  • Menu
Bold & unique whisky cocktails

Bold & unique whisky cocktails
Highlights

Whisky cocktails are evolving beyond the classic Old Fashioned and Whiskey Sour, embracing bold flavors and innovative ingredients. From the spicy-sweet Guava-Chili Whisky to the Japanese-inspired Shikake and the tropical Coconut & Whiskey, these expertly crafted recipes promise a unique and unforgettable drinking experience.

Coconut & Whiskey (also called Cocofashioned)


Ingredients:

  • Dewar’s 12 yr - 45 ml
  • Coconut water - 45ml
  • Lemon Bitter – 2 dashes
  • Honey – 1 barspoon
  • Kafir lime leaf – 1 nos
  • Glass –old fashion
  • Garnish –kafir lime leaf

Method- Stir

1. Combine whiskey, coconut water, lemon bitter, and honey in a mixing glass.

2. Stir well to mix and chill.

3. Strain into an Old Fashioned glass with ice.

4. Garnish with a kafir lime leaf.

- By Harish Chhimwal, Head Mixologist - Olive Group & The Grammar Room

Old School Cocktail


Old School Cocktail with a spicy and tangy mix of whisky, guava juice and hot chilly pepper

Ingredients:

  • 60 ml Whisky (bourbon)
  • 45 ml Guava juice
  • 10 ml Lime juice
  • 10 ml Honey syrup
  • 2 dashes Angostura bitters
  • 1 small Bird's eye chili or
  • jalapeño
  • 1 pinch Black salt
  • Ice cubes

Instructions:

  • In a mixing glass, gently muddle the chili with honey syrup ( half and half of honey and warm water) to release heat.
  • For a smokier kick, lightly torch the chili or on gas flame before muddling.)
  • To build the cocktail: Add whisky, guava juice,

lime juice, black salt, and bitters. Stir well

  • Add ice cubes and stir for about 20-30 seconds. Double strain into a rock glass over a large square ice cube
  • Garnish with a thin guava slice or a dehydrated lime wheel. For extra flair, rim half the glass with chili salt

- By Poee & Co. – Chef Saurabh Tyagi

Shikake

Ingredients:

  • Whiskey 60ml
  • Gari 10 gms
  • Gari Brain 20 ml
  • Citrus 10 ml (Lime Juice)

Method: Shaken

1. Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker

2. Shake well with ice cubes

3. Pour into a tall glass over ice cubes

4. Garnish with Gari and dehydrated Lime slice

- By Nishant K Gaurav - Mixologist for Guppy

