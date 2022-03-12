Bombay Ice Halwa, melts in mouth in First Bite

Bombay ice halwa is also known as Mumbai Halwa, Paper Halwa or Mahim halwa. It has also got crunchy nuts dressing, which is perfect for your sweet tooth obsession.

Origin

The above sweet origin can be traced back to small island of Mahim, near Mumbai. The first one to sell this sweet years ago was Mohanlal Mithaiwala. Later, it started selling across mithai shop all over Mumbai and then gradually it traversed boundaries and they found fame in other parts of the nation. Presently, you can find this sweet delicacy almost everywhere in India, eventhough, it still remains the signature dish of the city of Mumbai. Basic taste remains the same everywhere but the color as well as thickness might vary place to place.

Ingredients you would require to make Bombay Halwa

Two tablespoons of corn flour

One cup of milk

One cup of sugar

2 tablespoons of ghee (clarified butter)

One table spoon food colour of your choice

2 tablespoon chopped dry fruits of your choice

Half teaspoon cardamom or elaichi powder.

Method

Firstly heat the ghee in kadhai and then add milk . wait for it, so that it can get warm and then you can add cornflour. One needs to make sure to stir the corn flour continuously on low flame to prevent it from forming lumps

Second step. When the mixture turns coarse, then add sugar, cardamom, food colour and mix

Third step, add a smattering of ghee and mix well. Turn of the gas.

Forth step, spread the halwa mixture on the greased butter paper. With the help of rolling pin, thin out the mixture into paper like thickness. Sprinkle chopped dry fruits. And let it cool down for couple of hours.

Cut the halwa mix into several square shapes along with the butter paper and that's all Bombay Halwa is ready.

This halwa can stay good in refrigerator for 7 days, try to finish before that, both children and elders love this sweet. Why wait, prepare this sweet at home.