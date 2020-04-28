Brinjal Rice: A Succulent Rice Recipe For All The Eggplant Lovers

Guys can you name the king of vegetables???

Yes… It is 'Brinjal'! There are many fans for this superb vegetable as no veggie can beat in the taste or flavour!!!

You might have prepared Bhaigan Barta, Brinjal fry or Brinjal Masala, but have you ever prepared a rice recipe with it???

Yes… you heard it right! The delectable and succulent 'Brinjal Rice' will taste awesome and make you lick the fingers…

We Hans India have come up with the recipe of this 'Brinjal Rice' for our readers… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• Basmati Rice – 1 ¼ cup (Soaked and drained)

• Sliced eggplant pieces – 1 ½ cup

• Peanuts - 3 tbsp

• Roasted sesame seeds - 3 tbsp

• Chana Dal - 1 tbsp

• Red chillies – 3

• Curry leaves – 1 stack

• Mustard seeds – ½ tsp

• Asafoetida – ¼ tsp

• Turmeric powder – ¼ tsp

• Tamarind – 1 tsp

• Spice powder – 2 tbsp

• Grated coconut – ¼ cup

• Oil – 2 tbsp

• Salt to taste

Ingredients For Spices Powder

• Roasted sesame seeds – 1/2 tbsp

• Cumin seeds – ½ tbsp.

• Urad dal – ½ tbsp

• Chana Dal - 1 tbsp

• Red chillies – 3

• Asafoetida – 1/2 tsp

• Salt to taste

• Coriander seeds – ½ tbsp.

Process

• First, you need to dry roast all the spices ingredients for 2 minutes and then blend them into a fine powder. Spoon it out and keep it aside. You can also blend roasted sesame seeds and peanuts into a fine powder and use it while cooking the rice.

• Next, you need to extract the tamarind juice from tamarind by soaking it in hot water for 10 minutes. Keep it aside.

• Take a pressure cooker and heat the oil… Add mustard seeds, chana dal, mustard seeds, red chillies, curry leaves and wait until they splutter.

• Next goes asafetida, turmeric powder, spice powder and salt… Mix well and then add brinjal pieces. Let the pieces turn soft and then add basmati rice.

• Now add the tamarind juice and pressure cook the rice for 2-3 whistles.

• After the steam escapes naturally, add the peanut and sesame powder. Mix well and add coconut powder and coriander for taste and garnish. Mix well and serve hot…

• That's it! It is definitely a treat for all the Brinjal lovers…