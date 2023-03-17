Chundal: Savory Indian chickpea and coconut snack

Chundal is one of the favourite after school snack in most of the kerala homes. This recipe is high in protein and fibre, it helps the kids keep going those extra hours until the dinner. Mostly dinner, in India, we tend to have around 8 pm, or later.

Ingredients

Two cups: Chick peas (cooked, drained, preferably not from a can, soak the dry beans overnight, cook them in the morning).

Half cup of coconut (shredded, 2 tbsp for a much lower-fat version

Two tablespoons: peanut oil (or canola)

One tablespoon: Black Mustard seeds

Half teaspoon: Turmeric Powder

Half Teaspoon: Garam Masala Powder

Half Teaspoon Salt or as per your preference.

Incase, if you are using the canned chickpeas, rinse well and drain, this will help remove extra salt.

In case, if you are using the frozen shredded coconut, place it in the microwave, half a minute at medium power and this would soften it enough, so you can crumble it easily.

Similarly, if you wish to use desiccated coconut, soak the dried stuff in a equal volume of luke warm water and let it sit for about 10 minutes or so to rehydrate.

You must feel free to experiment with spices, every family had its owner preferred version, cayenne, curry powder, cumin, lemon juice, the variation are endless.

Directions

-Heat the oil in a frying pan on medium-high heat.

-Add mustard seeds and cover the pot

-The mustard seed would begin to pop in few seconds, leave the lid on until, they are done popping, the hot, popping, mustard seeds form nasty projectiles.

Once the mustard seeds has stopped popping ( you will be able to tell from the noise and the smell) take off the lid and add half the shredded coconut and toast, stirring well, until the coconut is golden brown.

Add in the turmeric, salt ( if you are using it) and garam masala powder and toast, stirring for a minute.

-Add the chickpeas and the remaining coconut, stir to blend in the spices and coconut and warm through for about 5 minutes

-if you wish to have moister version, add half a cup of water, when you add the chickpeas then let the water mostly cook way, the resulting dish will be slightly different in texture but equally delicious.

Always serve hot or at room temperature, this would make 4 half cup serving.