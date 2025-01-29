Comforting khichdi & coastal crab curry: A taste of tradition

Bhuni Moong Dal Ki Khichdi with Tadka Dahi

Ingredients:

For the Khichdi:

● 1/2 cup moong dal (yellow lentils)

● 1/2 cup basmati rice

● 2 tbsp ghee (clarified butter)

● 1 tsp whole cumin seeds (jeera)

● 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

● 1 cup mixed vegetables (carrot, beans, cauliflower), finely chopped

● 4-5 garlic cloves, minced

● 1 medium tomato, finely chopped

● Salt, to taste

● 3 cups water

For the Tadka Dahi:

● 1 cup yogurt (dahi)

● 1 tsp ghee

● 1/2 tsp mustard seeds

● 8-10 curry leaves

● 2-3 mathaniya red chillies (or dried red chilies)

Method:

Step 1: Roast the Moong Dal and Rice

● Heat a dry pan and lightly roast the moong dal on medium heat until it turns golden and aromatic. Set aside.

● Rinse the roasted moong dal and basmati rice under running water until the water runs clear. Soak them together for 15 minutes.

Step 2: Prepare the Khichdi

● Heat ghee in a pressure cooker or deep pan, crackle cumin seeds, and sauté minced garlic until golden.

● Add chopped tomato and cook until soft, then mix in the vegetables and sauté for a few minutes.

● Add soaked moong dal, rice, turmeric, salt, and 3 cups of water. Stir well and pressure cook for 2 whistles (or simmer covered until soft).

● Once done, gently mix the khichdi for a creamy texture.

Step 3: Prepare the Tadka Dahi

● Whisk the yoghurt until smooth and set aside.

● Heat ghee in a small tadka pan and add mustard seeds, curry leaves and mathaniya red chillies, sautéing for a few seconds.

● Pour the tadka over the whisked yoghurt and mix gently.

Serving:

● Serve the hot and comforting Bhuni Moong Dal ki Khichdi with the generous helping of Tadka Dahi on the side.

- By Chef Satyendra, Pastry Chef, Jaisalmer Kitchen, Jaisalmer Marriott Resort & Spa

