Comforting khichdi & coastal crab curry: A taste of tradition

These delightful recipes are perfect for bringing loved ones together and adding a touch of warmth to family time.
Bhuni Moong Dal Ki Khichdi with Tadka Dahi
Ingredients:
For the Khichdi:
● 1/2 cup moong dal (yellow lentils)
● 1/2 cup basmati rice
● 2 tbsp ghee (clarified butter)
● 1 tsp whole cumin seeds (jeera)
● 1/2 tsp turmeric powder
● 1 cup mixed vegetables (carrot, beans, cauliflower), finely chopped
● 4-5 garlic cloves, minced
● 1 medium tomato, finely chopped
● Salt, to taste
● 3 cups water
For the Tadka Dahi:
● 1 cup yogurt (dahi)
● 1 tsp ghee
● 1/2 tsp mustard seeds
● 8-10 curry leaves
● 2-3 mathaniya red chillies (or dried red chilies)
Method:
Step 1: Roast the Moong Dal and Rice
● Heat a dry pan and lightly roast the moong dal on medium heat until it turns golden and aromatic. Set aside.
● Rinse the roasted moong dal and basmati rice under running water until the water runs clear. Soak them together for 15 minutes.
Step 2: Prepare the Khichdi
● Heat ghee in a pressure cooker or deep pan, crackle cumin seeds, and sauté minced garlic until golden.
● Add chopped tomato and cook until soft, then mix in the vegetables and sauté for a few minutes.
● Add soaked moong dal, rice, turmeric, salt, and 3 cups of water. Stir well and pressure cook for 2 whistles (or simmer covered until soft).
● Once done, gently mix the khichdi for a creamy texture.
Step 3: Prepare the Tadka Dahi
● Whisk the yoghurt until smooth and set aside.
● Heat ghee in a small tadka pan and add mustard seeds, curry leaves and mathaniya red chillies, sautéing for a few seconds.
● Pour the tadka over the whisked yoghurt and mix gently.
Serving:
● Serve the hot and comforting Bhuni Moong Dal ki Khichdi with the generous helping of Tadka Dahi on the side.
- By Chef Satyendra, Pastry Chef, Jaisalmer Kitchen, Jaisalmer Marriott Resort & Spa
Nantu Kuzhambu
Ingredients
● Mud Crab – 1 no.
● Onion – 1 large
● Garlic – 50 gms
● Ginger – 20 gms
● Tomato – 150 gms
● Mustard Seeds – 5 gms
● Coconut Milk – 70 gms
● Tamarind Water – 50 ml
● Fennel Seeds – 5 gms
● Fennel Powder – 5 gms
● Pepper Powder – 5 gms
● Curry Leaves – 5 gms
● Chef's Curry Masala – 10 gms
● Gingelly Oil – 30 ml
● Turmeric Powder – 10 gms
● Chili Powder – 10 gms
● Green Chilies – 2 nos.
● Coriander Powder – 10 gms
● Coriander Leaves – 5 gms
Method:
● Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. Let them splutter.
● Add fennel seeds, followed by curry leaves, and let them splutter too.
● Add the chopped onion and sauté until translucent. Add garlic and green chilies, sautéing until the raw aroma dissipates.
● Stir in the chopped tomatoes and cook until they are soft and stewed.
● Once the tomatoes are mashed, add turmeric, chili, coriander, curry masala, fennel powder, and pepper powder. Mix well.
● Pour in the tamarind water and adjust the tanginess to taste. Cook until the mixture loses its raw aroma.
● Add the cleaned crab to the prepared masala and cook until done.
● Finish by stirring in fresh coconut milk and garnishing with coriander leaves.
- By Chef Chinna, CUR8, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru