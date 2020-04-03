Delicious And Healthy Pumpkin Soup To Treat Your Evening Cravings

Guys… It's evening time!!!

As usual, your tummy starts craving for something tasty, isn't it??? Yes!

Then what to do???

Grab any biscuit or fried packaged snacks???

No… being lockdown period you need to be careful and also eat nutritious food to boost your immunity.

So, we Hans India have come up with the recipe of delectable 'Pumpkin Soup' which can be easily made ay tour home within minutes…

Ingredients Needed

• 1 tsp butter

• ¼ cup chopped onions

• 2 cups red pumpkin pieces

• 3 cups hot water

• Salt as needed

• Freshly grounded black pepper

• 1 tsp dried oregano

Process

• Although the ingredients list is long, you can easily make this Pumpkin soup. First, take a widened pan and then add butter to the pan. Then goes onions and saute them for a while. Add pumpkin pieces and allow them to cook for about 3 minutes by stirring occasionally.

• Then goes the hot water, salt and pepper powder… Mix well and cover the pan with a lid and leave it for about 10 minutes.

• Thereafter remove the lid and stir for a while, then check whether the pumpkin pieces are cooked well or not by pressing them.

• Now, allow the pumpkin concoction to cool down and then blend it well. Transfer it to the same pan and then add dried oregano to enhance the taste of the soup. Allow it to cook for one more minute and stir it continuously to avoid curdling.

• That's it! Serve hot by garnishing with pepper powder and coriander.

Wow… The hot and yummy soup will definitely satisfy your hunger pangs!!!