Delicious Khatta Baingan Curry From Chef Ranveer Brar's Cook Book

Khatta Baingan Curry: It's lunchtime … We think all the mommies are busy in the kitchen preparing a few yummy dishes, isn't it??? Yes!

To make the mommies recipe selection easy in this lockdown period, we have checked famous celebrity chef Ranveer Brar's cookbook.

Guess what… We found yummy and tasty 'Khatta Baingan' curry and couldn't stop ourselves from sharing it with our readers.

This dish can be made in 10 minutes and with all the available ingredients at home!!! So, why late??? Look into the write-up and jot down the recipe…

Ingredients Needed

• 2 tbsp mustard oil

• 1 tsp nigella seeds

• ½ tsp fennel seeds

• ¼ tsp asafetida

• ½ tsp methi dana/ fenugreek seeds

• 1 tsp ginger, cut into julienne

• 1 green chili, slit into half (optional)

• 2 tbsp tamarind pulp, tamarind soaked in water overnight

• 1 tsp Kashmiri red chili powder

• 1 tsp fennel powder

• 1 tsp turmeric powder

• 500 grams long eggplant, cut into half, keep the tail intact

• ½ cup water as required

• 1 tbsp Jaggery

• Coriander, finely chopped, for garnishing

• Salt to taste

Process

• First, take a pan and add mustard oil to it… Allow the oil to become smoky and turn pale yellow colour…

• Now goes nigella seeds, fennel seeds, asafetida and chopped ginger. Saute for a minute and thereafter goes tamarind pulp, grounded spices and then baingan (eggplant pieces).

• Let them cook for a while and then pour ½ cup of water and cover the pan with a lid. Leave it for about 10 minutes until the eggplant pieces turn soft.

• Remove the lid and mix well. That's it! Serve hot and garnish with coriander leaves!!!

Have a look at the complete recipe for better understanding…





One can have it with either roti or hot white rice to escalate the taste of the curry!!!

So guys, turn your lunch into a tasty meal with this yummy curry and enjoy the meal to the fullest…