Diabetics Friendly Desserts for Valentine Day

If your partner is diabetic, you can still have a sugar free celebration with these diabetes-friendly desserts.

Individuals suffering from Diabetics are generally advised to avoid sweet as well as sugary foods, hence it becomes very difficult to stop having sweets, especially on special occasion and festivals. As Valentine Day is around the corner, your partner may like to share something sweet such as chocolates, desserts or ice-cream. They can make a healthy choice, by offering sugar free sweets, chocolates made using ragi or other alternative food products. Ragi is rich in dietary fiber. It offers enough nutrients.

Given below is the list of diabetic friendly deserts or sweets which you can prepare

Apple Pie

Apple pie is not something which you would be eating on regular festival or event, hence it would be apt to make and serve this on Valentine Day. Eating apples on a regular basis might help prevent type diabetes and also it helps keep your blood sugar level stable. In other words, antioxidants found in apples may help lower the risk of diabetes. And also, we find sugar pie is one of the easiest as well as yummiest dessert to have on valentine day.

Sugar-free Barfi

Sugar free Anjir Barfi being high-fiber, raw anjeer fruit can help benefit diabetics because of their ability to regulate insulin levels. The reason as to why anjeer or figs are suggested for diabetics is because they have chologenic acid, which aids managing glucose level, which eventually helps keep blood sugar level under control.

Sugar free oats kheer

Oats have rich fiber content, hence its very good option for diabetes patients. The presence of fiber known as beta-glucans does make it especially good for diabetes patients, as it helps lower blood sugar level and it also help improve overall health. If your partner is really fond of kheer, you can make them have sugar free oats, they are not only tasty but healthy too. Simply one can replace rice with rolled oats and sugar with sugar-sugar free or stevia or you can even have jaggery powder for enhanced taste and also sweetness.

Apart from the above-mentioned sweets, we find there are numerous other recommendations, dietitians are provided, which include sugar free rice pudding, making laddus using mixed seeds

-Making fruit custard is also very good option.

-one can also have different taste by making Rajgira laddus, gum laddoos or Gond laddoos, all of these are beneficial for health, especially during winter.

-Apart from this, one can have, Bajra laddus, coconut laddus, dates laddus, which can be easily prepared at home.

Few other options include

-flax seed laddoo

-Mawa Laddoo

Khus khus kheer

Chaulai kheer

Flavoured yogurt with fruits

Besan halwa, besan kheer, which can be made diabetes friendly using sugar free.