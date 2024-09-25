Dubai’s Best Dessert Getaways

Dubai’s dessert scene is a paradise for anyone with a sweet tooth, offering a blend of indulgent flavors and unforgettable experiences. From artisanal creations inspired by global cuisines to locally crafted delights with a modern twist, these dessert destinations promise to satisfy every craving. Whether you’re after a luxurious post-dinner treat or a dessert worth making the trip for, here’s a curated list of the city’s finest sweet escapes.

· Chocolate sunchoke at LOWE

Lowe, located in Dubai's Al Barari, is a contemporary dining spot known for its innovative, sustainable dishes. Their Chocolate Sunchoke with coffee grind caramel and honey crunch offers a blend of crispy sunchoke, rich chocolate, and bittersweet coffee caramel—a perfect balance of earthy, sweet, and savory flavors.

· Tiramisu at Scalini Dubai

Located in the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Scalini offers an exquisite tiramisu in a welcoming Italian ambiance. Each spoonful is a symphony of meticulously layered flavors, with high-quality ingredients that promise a rich, authentic experience. It's a must-try for dessert aficionados.

· Massimo’s Gelato

Massimo’s Gelato offers a true taste of Italian artisanal tradition. Made fresh daily with natural ingredients, the creamy, light texture and rich flavors make each scoop irresistible. Vegan options like Dark Chocolate are also available, ensuring everyone can indulge in this delightful treat as breakfast, lunch or dinner.

· Chinese Fortune Cookie at Shanghai ME

The Shanghai Mai radiates Art Deco elegance while honouring East Asian culinary traditions. Guests must indulge in the signature Chinese fortune cookie, featuring crispy Tuile, chocolate and Matcha Mousse filling, and a Hazelnut coating. It's a one-of-a-kind dessert that offers a playful and delicious experience.

· Coconut Rasmalai at Bombay Bungalow

A blend of traditional and modern, Bombay Bungalow serves a visually stunning coconut rasmalai, theatrically presented on saffron milk. This dessert combines the best of Indian culinary heritage with a contemporary flair, providing a memorable finish to your meal in their charming outdoor terrace.

· Bukaj at Al Samadi Sweets

Known for its traditional Arabic desserts, Al Samadi Sweets in Deira has been serving treats since the 1970s. One standout is the bukaj, a baklava pouch filled with cashew nuts, or you can try their iconic halawet el-jibn for a truly authentic taste of the Middle East.

· Sachertorte at Sisi’s Eatery

This rich Viennese chocolate cake, layered with apricot jam, is a delight for chocolate lovers. Sisi’s Eatery at Dubai Hills Mall has mastered the art of the Sachertorte, offering both mini versions for personal indulgence and larger cakes perfect for celebrations.



