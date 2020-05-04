Dum Aloo Banarasi: Rule Out Your Monday Blues With This Yummy Dish

It's lunchtime… Of course, the Monday blues are making to sit lazily isn't, it??? So, to satisfy your cravings, you need something yummy and tasty…

Rice items are boring!!!

Dal also is a regular one!!!

And

Fries are oily!!!

Then what to do?

Wait, don't stress your minds!

We Hans India are doling out the recipe of Benarasi special 'Dum Aloo' for your Monday's lunch…

Look into the write-up and jot down the recipe!!!

Ingredients Needed

For Dum Aloo Banarasi

• 12 to 15 baby potatoes

• oil for deep-frying

For The Dum Aloo Banarasi Gravy

• 2 cups roughly chopped tomatoes

• 3 garlic (lehsun) cloves

• 25 mm piece of ginger (adrak)

• 8 whole dry kashmiri red chillies

• 2 tbsp broken cashew nut (kaju)

• 1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

• 1 tsp fennel seeds (saunf)

• 2 1/2 cups water

Other Ingredients For Dum Aloo Banarasi

• 8 nos. cardamoms (elaichi)

• 1 tbsp roasted dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi)

• 1 tbsp honey

• 1/4 cup fresh cream

• 1 tbsp chopped coriander (dhania)

• 2 tsp butter

• 1 tsp oil

• salt to taste

Process

• First, you need to wash and dry the baby potatoes… Then pierce each potato with a fork and then deep fry in the hot oil. Remember that you should not peel the skin of the potatoes. Spoon them out on the tissue paper and set them aside.

• Now going with the gravy, add all the ingredients listed above one by one and cook till the tomatoes become tender on a medium flame. Thereafter after the concoction cools down, transfer it to blender and blend into a smooth paste.

• Then go with the dum aloo… Heat the butter in the pan and add cardamom and gravy to it. After the gravy starts boiling, simmer the flame and leave it until the oil oozes out.

• Then goes, fried potatoes, kasuri methi, honey and salt. Mix well and leave the concoction to cook for 5 minutes on a low flame.

• That's it! Garnish with coriander and spoon out the dish!!!

The tasty and yummy 'Banarasi Dum Aloo' is ready to hit your tummies!!!