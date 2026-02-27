Elevate your iftar with pista-infused tres leches

Ramadan is a time of reflection, gratitude and togetherness, and the iftar table holds a special place in these daily moments of connection. As families and friends gather to break their fast, food becomes more than nourishment — it becomes a celebration of tradition, warmth and shared joy. This season, bring a touch of indulgence to your spread with a rich yet comforting dessert crafted by Chef Ajay Chopra in collaboration with American Pistachio Growers.

Reimagining the classic Tres Leches with a pista-infused twist, this dessert blends timeless flavours with festive elegance. The creamy texture of the milk-soaked cake pairs beautifully with the delicate nuttiness of pistachios, creating a balanced sweetness that feels both luxurious and comforting. The addition of pistachios not only enhances flavour but also adds a nourishing element, making it a thoughtful choice for the holy month.

Perfect for intimate family meals or larger festive gatherings, this pista-infused Tres Leches is designed to bring warmth and celebration to the table. It reflects the spirit of Ramadan — generosity, sharing and mindful enjoyment — while offering a contemporary dessert experience that feels special and memorable.

Pista Tres Leches

Ingredients

• Bread slices – 6 (edges trimmed, if preferred)

• Butter – 2 tbsp

• Sugar – 2 tbsp

• Pistachios (blanched and peeled) – ½ cup

• Milk – 1½ cups

• Fresh cream – 1 cup

• Condensed milk – ½ cup

Method:

• Apply butter and sprinkle sugar on bread slices. Toast until golden and slightly crisp.

• Blend blanched pistachios with a little milk and some cream to make a smooth paste.

• In a pan, take equal quantities of milk, condensed milk, and cream. Add 2 tablespoons of the pistachio paste and boil for 2–3 minutes.

• Dip toasted bread in the hot milk mixture and arrange a layer in a dish. Spread some pistachio cream and repeat layers 2–3 times.

• Pour remaining milk mixture on top, refrigerate for 30 minutes, and serve cold.