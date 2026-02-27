Vivo X300 Ultra Set for Global Debut at MWC 2026, Promises Major Camera Upgrades

Vivo is preparing to take its flagship ambitions to a wider audience. The company has officially confirmed that the Vivo X300 Ultra will make its first global appearance at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, scheduled from March 2 to March 5. The announcement strongly signals that the upcoming premium smartphone will not remain exclusive to China.

Last year, Vivo introduced the X300 and X300 Pro, but the Ultra variant had yet to surface. Now, the brand has billed the X300 Ultra’s MWC showcase as a “first global preview,” suggesting that a full international rollout is on the horizon. This move marks a notable shift, especially considering that its predecessor, the Vivo X200 Ultra, did not see a widespread global release.

While Vivo has not officially disclosed the complete specifications, leaks and reports have painted a compelling picture of what to expect from the X300 Ultra.

The device is tipped to feature a large 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1440 x 3168 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Armour Glass protection is also expected, adding durability to its premium build. Under the hood, the smartphone is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, built on a 3nm architecture. It is likely to run Android 16 layered with Vivo’s OriginOS 6.

Photography, however, appears to be the central focus. The Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to pack a triple rear camera system designed to push imaging boundaries. The primary sensor is rumoured to be a massive 200-megapixel shooter. Complementing it could be a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens offering 3.7x optical zoom, along with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera featuring a 116-degree field of view and dual-pixel PDAF. Reports suggest that all three rear cameras may use Zeiss optics and support features like laser autofocus and HDR. On the front, a 50-megapixel camera with a 24mm wide lens is expected, capable of recording 4K video.

Battery life could be another standout feature. The X300 Ultra is tipped to house a substantial 7000mAh battery, supported by 100W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging — a combination that could appeal to power users and mobile photographers alike.

In terms of design and configurations, the smartphone may arrive in Black, Silver, and Red colour options. Storage variants are expected to range from 12GB RAM with 256GB storage up to 16GB RAM with 1TB storage. The handset is also likely to carry IP68 and IP69 ratings, ensuring protection against dust and water.

It is worth noting that these details are based on early leaks, and Vivo is yet to confirm the full hardware lineup. However, the company has already described the X300 Ultra as the “most advanced exploration to date in mobile imaging and videography,” built on continued investment in optics engineering, computational photography, and system-level optimisation.

With its global preview at MWC just days away, the Vivo X300 Ultra could soon emerge as one of 2026’s most ambitious camera-centric smartphones.