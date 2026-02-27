Ramadan 2026: Iftar and Sehri Timings for February 27 Across Major Indian Cities

Muslims across India are observing the ninth fast (Roza) of the holy month of Ramadan on February 27, 2026. The sacred month is marked by devotion, spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and compassion. From dawn to dusk, devotees abstain from food and water, dedicating their time to prayer, charity, and acts of kindness.

A key aspect of fasting during Ramadan is adhering strictly to the prescribed timings for Sehri (Suhoor) and Iftar. These timings vary from city to city due to geographical differences such as latitude and longitude, making it essential for people to follow locally accurate schedules.

Significance of Sehri and Iftar

Sehri, also known as Suhoor, is the pre-dawn meal consumed before the Fajr prayer. It marks the beginning of the daily fast. Eating Sehri not only provides physical strength to sustain the day-long fast but also holds spiritual importance, as it prepares the believer mentally and emotionally for a day of restraint and devotion.

Iftar, on the other hand, takes place at sunset and marks the end of the fast for the day. Families often gather to break their fast together, beginning with dates and water, followed by a wholesome meal. The moment of Iftar carries deep emotional and spiritual value, symbolising gratitude and unity.

Punctuality is central to both these meals. Even a slight delay or early observance can affect the validity of the fast. Therefore, keeping track of accurate local timings is crucial.

City-Wise Sehri and Iftar Timings for February 27, 2026

Below are the approximate Sehri and Iftar timings for major Indian cities on February 27, 2026. Devotees are advised to confirm the final timings with their local mosques, as slight variations may occur depending on moon sighting and local announcements.

New Delhi

Sehri: 5:29 a.m.

Iftar: 6:21 p.m.

Hyderabad

Sehri: 5:23 a.m.

Iftar: 6:23 p.m.

Mumbai

Sehri: 5:46 a.m.

Iftar: 6:45 p.m.

Bengaluru

Sehri: 5:26 a.m.

Iftar: 6:28 p.m.

Lucknow

Sehri: 5:14 a.m.

Iftar: 6:07 p.m.

Chennai

Sehri: 5:15 a.m.

Iftar: 6:17 p.m.

Kolkata

Sehri: 4:45 a.m.

Iftar: 5:39 p.m.

The noticeable variation in timings between cities like Kolkata and Mumbai highlights how geographical positioning impacts sunrise and sunset schedules.

Ramadan: A Month of Discipline and Reflection

Ramadan is more than abstaining from food and drink. It is a time for inner purification, gratitude, and empathy toward those less fortunate. Fasting teaches patience and self-control while encouraging individuals to reflect on their actions and intentions.

Charitable acts and community bonding form an integral part of the month. Many people organise Iftar gatherings, distribute food to the underprivileged, and increase their engagement in prayers and recitation of the Quran.

As the ninth day of fasting unfolds, Muslims continue their spiritual journey with dedication and mindfulness. Keeping track of Sehri and Iftar timings ensures that the fast is observed correctly and meaningfully.

With each passing day of Ramadan 2026, the spirit of unity, faith, and discipline grows stronger, guiding devotees toward self-improvement and deeper spiritual connection.