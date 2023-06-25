Experience the Pan-Asian world in Hyderabad: Chubbycho

With its authentic Chinese, Japanese and Korean theme cuisines, Chubby Cho grabs the attention of Hyderabadis!!

Living in the trend of Korean, Japanese and Chinese pop culture, Indians love to try out them in every niche especially food. Located in Jubilee Hills, Chubby Cho fulfills the wishes by catering such cusinies to the food enthusiasts.

Stepping into the restuarant, the customers are greeted with peaceful Tibetan music and friendly staff. Moreover, one feel like teleporting all the way to Japan as the interiors resembles a traditional Japanese hotel with bamboo walls and sliding doors. The resturant also has small bar at the another end and there are Japanese calligraphy scrolls hanging on the top along the bar.

The interiors are very captivating and colourful with comfy low laid cushions, dining accessories and mural paintings.





The Pan Asian theme restaurant is launched in 2019 by Ketan Agarwal. Being a fan of Pan-Asian Cusinies, the founder launched it in the land of diverse food and culture for food lovers to try them out and know about the Asian culture.









Some of the signature dishes of the restaurant are Crispy Tofu Chilli, Sriracha Mushroom, Shanghai Spicy Chicken Wings, Pork Ribs, Kakiage Tempura Roll Uramaki, Syoza Veg, Spicy Korean Rameen Bowl, Hawker Style Fried Rice and many more.







I have tried out Gyoza Veg, Japanese pan fried dumplings. They are delicious. When comes to desserts I have tried out Degree Coffee Soufflet, a tower shaped chocolate. It's tastes divine. I have also tried Banana Tempura with hot chocolate which is very appealing.







When comes to drinks, the signature mocktails are Chubby Passion, Choco loco and berry splash whereas in cocktails, Chubby's Secret, Blue Pea Tonic and Chinese Fusion.



Finally, hangout with your friends and enjoy the authentic Japanese, Chinese and Korean dishes at the restaurant.