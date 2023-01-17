Fruit Punch Recipe: Learn How to make it

Fruit Punch is a refreshing mocktail, to make fruit punch, you need to combine these juices



-3/4 cup of chilled orange juice

-3/4 cup of chilled mango juice

-3/4 cup of chilled pineapple juice

-add 1 tsp of fresh cream in a deep bowl

Then you require to mix all these juices well with help of a whisk. Serve immediately.

Fruit punch is one of the most popular welcome drink, usually served in parties. When you add the fresh cream while making the fruit punch, it offers a delightful blend of colors and flavors. The heady aroma of fruits entices your taste buds and refreshes your senses, making it a worthy drink to prepare even on a normal day when you feel dull and need a battery recharge.

Few tips to be followed while making the fruit punch

- Always it is better you use readily available juices, for this recipe, as they tend to have the perfect balance of taste as well as color.

- Secondly using chilled juices is a must, as this drink must be served immediately after preparing it.