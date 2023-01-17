  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Life Style > Food

Fruit Punch Recipe: Learn How to make it

Fruit Punch Recipe: Learn How to make it
x

Fruit punch, is easy to prepare, learn today how to make it.

Highlights

  • Fruit Punch is an refreshing drink served in most parties
  • The aroma of fruits entices your taste buds and refreshes your senses

Fruit Punch is a refreshing mocktail, to make fruit punch, you need to combine these juices

-3/4 cup of chilled orange juice

-3/4 cup of chilled mango juice

-3/4 cup of chilled pineapple juice

-add 1 tsp of fresh cream in a deep bowl

Then you require to mix all these juices well with help of a whisk. Serve immediately.

Fruit punch is one of the most popular welcome drink, usually served in parties. When you add the fresh cream while making the fruit punch, it offers a delightful blend of colors and flavors. The heady aroma of fruits entices your taste buds and refreshes your senses, making it a worthy drink to prepare even on a normal day when you feel dull and need a battery recharge.

Few tips to be followed while making the fruit punch

- Always it is better you use readily available juices, for this recipe, as they tend to have the perfect balance of taste as well as color.

- Secondly using chilled juices is a must, as this drink must be served immediately after preparing it.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X