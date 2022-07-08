Gujarati Fafda Recipe: Traditional Crunchy Snack

Fafda can be easily made at home and it taste's similar like your favorite street shop. You must give it try and enjoy this classic snack with your loved ones.



Ingredients needed to prepare Fafda are

Two cups besan powder (chick-pea flour)

¼ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp ajwain (thymol)

¼ tsp haldi(turmeric)

1 Tbsp oil

½ tsp salt tsp or to taste

Oil to deep fry

How to prepare Fafda?

Mix the besan, soda, ajwain, haldi, 1 tbsp oil and salt together.

Second step

You must add water and knead into a soft dough

Third step

Take a portion of the dough and place it on a greased surface

Fourth step

With base of your palm, you should drag the dough in a straight line, holding the dough at the starting point with the other hand.

Fifth step

This would form like a strip.

Last step

Fry these strips in oil in medium heat, and fafda is ready.