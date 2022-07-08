Gujarati Fafda Recipe: Traditional Crunchy Snack
Fafda can be easily made at home and it taste’s similar like your favorite street shop. You must give it try and enjoy this classic snack with your loved ones.
Ingredients needed to prepare Fafda are
Two cups besan powder (chick-pea flour)
¼ tsp baking soda
¼ tsp ajwain (thymol)
¼ tsp haldi(turmeric)
1 Tbsp oil
½ tsp salt tsp or to taste
Oil to deep fry
How to prepare Fafda?
Mix the besan, soda, ajwain, haldi, 1 tbsp oil and salt together.
Second step
You must add water and knead into a soft dough
Third step
Take a portion of the dough and place it on a greased surface
Fourth step
With base of your palm, you should drag the dough in a straight line, holding the dough at the starting point with the other hand.
Fifth step
This would form like a strip.
Last step
Fry these strips in oil in medium heat, and fafda is ready.