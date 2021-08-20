How to Prepare Besan Khandvi ?

The above recipe is gujarati snack, it is easy to prepare. Find the list of ingredients; you would need, to prepare this recipe.



Ingredients

• One cup besan powder

• 3 tablespoon curd

• Salt as per taste

• One teaspoon turmeric

• One teaspoon chilli powder

• A pinch of hing

• three cups of water

• Oil to grease

For tempering

• Two teaspoon oil

• One tablespoon mustard seeds

• Two tablespoon seasame seeds

• 2 green chillies, chopped

• 2 tablespoon water

For Garnishing

• Coriander leaves

• Red chilli powder

How to make the Besan Kandhavi?

1. In a kadhai, mix besan, curd, salt, hing, turmeric, red chilli powder. Then add 3 cups of water gradually to make a batter.

2. Now you can turn on the heat (medium flame) and then start stirring the batter continuously. Once the batter tends to reach a thick consistency, then you can turn off the heat.

3. Then the next step would be to grease the back side of the plates with a little oil and then you must the spread the thickened batter. You must ensure the batter applied not very thick or the khandvis will not roll.

4. Make sure you allow them to cool for about 10 minutes. Then cut the stripes with a knife and roll.

For tempering

• Take a small pan, add oil, mustard seeds, sesame seeds, chillies and water . The pour over the khandavi.

• Garnish with Coriander leaves and red chilli powder and serve.