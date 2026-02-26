Toddler allegedly killed by mother, buried in secluded spot

Tirupati: In a case that has left Tirupati in shock, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her mother and buried in a secluded area on the outskirts of the town, police said on Wednesday. The crime surfaced only after the child’s grandmother filed a missing complaint, prompting an investigation that uncovered the disturbing sequence of events.

According to officials of Tirupati East police, the accused woman, Y Ashalatha, is the daughter of Nagarathnamma and Ranga, residents of Auto Nagar locality. She had separated from her first husband about one-and-a-half years ago and was raising her daughter from that marriage. During this period, she came into contact with I Reddy Kumar (21), a resident of Chennampalli Harijanawada in Yerpedu mandal, through a social media platform. Their acquaintance developed into a relationship, and the couple reportedly married at a local temple last year.

Investigators said tensions arose after Reddy Kumar’s parents learned that Ashalatha had been previously married and had a child. They allegedly refused to accept her into the family. Police said Reddy Kumar began pressuring Ashalatha, telling her that their life together would be easier if she did not have the child. Unable to cope with the pressure, Ashalatha allegedly took the extreme step of killing her daughter on February 19 by strangulation.

Police further stated that Reddy Kumar and his friend Ramu assisted her in disposing of the body. The trio allegedly buried the toddler in an isolated area near Papanaidupet and attempted to keep the matter hidden. However, suspicion grew when the child suddenly went missing.

Nagarathnamma, the girl’s grandmother, approached the police and lodged a complaint at Tirupati East police station.

During the course of the investigation, officers noticed inconsistencies in Ashalatha’s version of events. Sustained questioning reportedly led to a confession from both Ashalatha and Reddy Kumar.

On Wednesday, police took them to the burial site near Papanaidupet, where the child’s body was exhumed. Postmortem formalities were conducted at the spot in the presence of officials.

While Ashalatha and Reddy Kumar have been taken into custody, police have launched a manhunt for Ramu, who is currently absconding. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with many expressing disbelief over the tragic death of the young child.