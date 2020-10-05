This little chef dishes out 33 varieties in just an hour!

Visakhapatnam: Idli, waffle, corn-fritters, mushroom tikka, Uttappam, paneer tikka, egg bulls' eye, sandwich, 'Papdi chat', fried rice, chicken roast, pancake, 'appam' and the list seems to be lengthy.



It is not a menu in any hotel or a wedding but part of 33 varieties dished out by little chef Saanvi M Prajit in just an hour.

Her passion for culinary art made her find a place in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records. The 10-year-old Saanvi says that she fell in love with cooking at a very young age and watching her mother HK Manjma, a corporate trainer, a chef and a Bharatanatyam dancer, cooking for the television shows in a Malayalam channel, fuelled her interest in wielding the ladle herself one day.

But her parents did not expect her to do it so early. "Initially, she began experimenting with sandwiches and items that do not require a gas stove to cook. At the age of five, she did 'Ada Payasam', a dessert popular in Kerala, for a cookery show," says Wing Commander Prajit Babu, fighter pilot, Indian Air Force and a proud father.

Is it not tough to wrap up 33 dishes in just 60 minutes? "She actually did it very efficiently without getting tense. The earlier record was 18 dishes and she just had to cross that. But much to our surprise, she was able to prepare 33 items in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian sections," elaborates Manjma.

Currently, Saanvi is studying Class VI at Navy Children School. "When our skills get recognised, it really feels great," says a visibly excited little chef.

After watching Gunjan Saxena, Saanvi aspires to become a fighter pilot like her father. "Sky and clouds excite me a lot," beams the Class VI student, who operates a YouTube channel 'Saanvi Cloud 9'.

Saanvi broke the earlier record by preparing the maximum number of dishes in an hour. Apart from her mother, Saanvi, who is also a Bharatanatyam dancer, picked up culinary skills from her grandmas who she is extremely fond of.