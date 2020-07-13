International French Fries Day: Filmy Divas Diana Penty And Keerthy Suresh Show Off Their Love Towards ‘French Fries’

Who doesn't love those crunchy and tasty 'French Fries'??? From kids to elders, most of us love them to munch, isn't it??? Yes! Be it evening snacks or side dish for lunch or midnight cravings, our first choice is obviously the delectable 'French Fries'…

So, today being 'International French Fries Day', we all need to celebrate it munching on these tasty treats. Our dear filmy divas Diana Penty and Keerthy Suresh are no different… They are also 'French Fries' fans and thus celebrated this special day dropping awesome posts on social media…

Keerthy Suresh





This Tollywood 'Mahanati' has come up with a funky post… She dropped a digital animated poster and is seen holding her little dog along with carrying a handful of 'French Fries'… She also stated that, be it Monday but it's 'Fry-Day'!!!

Diana Penty









This Bollywood actress also came up with awesome post adding her 3 amazing pics of munching French Fries… Coming to 2018 pic, Diana is having these fries along with tomato ketchup even at her beauty session. Coming to 2019 pic, same thing Diana happily having 'Potato Fries' on her bed… And the final one is definitely a funky one where she is having fries in her restroom!!!

She also stated that, be it 2018, 2019 or 2020 her binge remains the same…

Happy 'International French Fries Day' dear readers!!!