Kashmiri Harisa, relish it, to keep yourself warm even recorded temperature is zero degrees

Harrisa, is a delicacy prepared made of mutton and spices and cooked overnight in an underground earthen pot by using steam, it is the most favorite dish of the winter. And it is relished for over five months of winter to get those extra calories required to fight the bitter winter cold.



As per the historians, the Harissa, came to Kashmir in the 14th century, and the Srinagar city has been serving it for over 200 years. The Harrisa makers have been in the business for more than two centuries and still carry it forward.

The Harrisa makers say that by eating Harris for breakfast, it would help keep the individual warm all throughout the day, even when the temperature recorded is below minus degrees. Harissa also prevents various diseases related to cold.

Tourists visiting Kashmir, are enjoying these authentic Kashmiri dishes the most. And now, even cafes, have began serving it, more and more tourists have started ordering them during the winter.

Kashmiri Harissa is an age-old traditional mutton recipe, and it is best served with Kashmiri bread Kander Czout,. One of the rarest delicacies, which you would not wish to miss, while you are in Kashmir, this non-vegetarian recipe has got high fat content and thus it is made in winter season. One can have this for lunch/dinner recipe with roti/naan and rice.

Ingredients needed for Kashmiri Harissa are

♦ one kilogram chopped mutton

♦ 500 gram chopped onion

♦ 3 tablespoon fennel seeds

♦ 2 inches Cinnamon stick

♦ 5 green cardamom

♦ one tablespoon dried ginger powder

♦ 1/2 cup Rice flour

♦ one cup sliced onion

♦ 4 cloves garlic

♦ 8 peppercorns

♦ 4 clove

♦ 4 black cardamom

♦ 4 pinches salt

♦ 0ibe cup vegetable oil

♦ 250 ml milk

Steps to be followed

♦ combine the chopped mutton along with other ingredients except oil, milk and rice flour and you can add this mixture to traditional Indian pressure cooker.

Second step

Pressure cook for about 2 whistles and then reduce the flame to low and cook for about 45 minutes, if you are not using the pressure cooker, then slow cook meat until it becomes tender.

Third step

When the pressure settles, open the lid and on low flame stir using a wooden spoon until well combined. Separate bones from meat and then remove cinnamon sticks, cloves and cardamom.

Step four

Make a fine paste by mixing the rice flour with one cup of water. On low flame add this to meat and stir.

Step 5

When the mixture begins to thicken slightly, add milk and stir for about 5 minutes. On low flame, add one cup of oil and cook till the meat reaches pasty consistency. For about one kg mutton, it would take about 40 to 45 minutes to cook.

Step 6

Garnish with fried onions and oil. It taste best, when this dish is served with Aghan bread and parsley-yoghurt dip.