Khaman Dhokla: A Healthy And Tasty Evening Snack

Khaman Dhokla: It's common that when we sit at home, our tummy starts tickling and makes us munch snacks all the time. But sitting at home we can't keep on eating, right! But munching some healthy and heavy food makes our tummy stay happy for a long time.

Today we Hans India have come up with tasty yet healthy evening snack 'Khaman Dhokla' recipe for all our readers… Have a look and prepare them in a short time!

Ingredients Needed

Dhokla Mix:

• 1 ½ cups of besan

• 1 ½ tbsp of semolina

• 4 tsp of sugar

• 1 tsp of ginger–green chilli paste

• 1 tsp lemon juice

• Salt to taste

• ¾ cup of water

• 1 tsp of fruit salt

Tampering Needs:

• 3 tsp oil

• 1 tsp mustard seeds

• 1 tsp sesame seeds

• A pinch of asafetida

• 2 – 3 curry leaves

• 1 tsp chopped green chillies

• Coriander – A few leaves

• 1 tbsp of freshly grated coconut

Process

• The process is very simple… You need to take a large bowl and then add all the ingredients listed for Dhokla batter except fruit salt and mix them well using your hand or a whisker. Then you need to add the fruit salt and 2 tsp of water. Mix them lightly with a spoon and you can see the difference in the batter.

• Next, take a wide steel plate and grease it with oil. Then pour the prepared batter and even it by tapping. Place it in a hot steamer or idly cooker.

• Leave it to steam for almost 10- 12 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the tampering.

• Take a pan and put it on the stove… Add oil and then goes all the tampering ingredients except coconut and coriander. Saute them for 30 seconds and then add ½ cup of water. Mix well and turn off the stove.

• After the dhokla is done, take the plate out and pour the tampering concoction on it and spread it evenly.

• Let it cool down slightly and then cut the dhokla into square pieces.

• Garnish the dhokla pieces with coriander and grated coconut… That's it! You are done!!!

The healthy and tasty 'Khaman Dhokla' is ready to hit your tummies…

Stay safe at home and enjoy the lockdown period!!!