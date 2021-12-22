Kulkuls, Traditional Goan Sweet Made During Christmas Season

The Kul Kul recipe is a Traditional Goan Sweet, almost made in most Christmas homes, this sweet is made during the Christmas season. These sweet forms an integral part of the sweets, which are prepared during Christmas. And these sweets are usually distributed to near and dear ones during the festival. Every year, during Christmas, families get together and make these delicious Goan Sweet. These sweet fried dumplings usually have a longer shelf life.

Kulkuls were brought to India by the Portuguese, these recipes have been handed over from one generation to another.

One can use, only all-purpose flour and some of them use a combination of all-purpose flour and bit of semolina (Rava). Semolina tends to add a bit of crunch, when you use it to make Kulkuls.

Kulkuls are crunchy on the outside and they are bit soft inside. Kulkuls do not require to be glazed with sugar, one can also increase the sugar for this recipe and leave out the glaze for a less sweet treat. Traditionally these were made using coconut milk.

To make Kulkuls Recipe, you require

Ingredients

All purpose flour (Maida) : ½ kg

Fine Semolina (rava): ¼ kg

Powdered sugar: ¼ kg

Ghee: 2 to 3 tbsp

Salt: 1 Pinch

Eggs: 2

Vanilla Essence: 2 drops

Fresh coconut milk: 1 cup

Vegetable oil for frying

Method

First step, mix maida, rava, powered sugar and ghee.

Then second step, egg, salt and vanilla essence

Then you must coconut milk to the knead and try to make it soft

You must ensure the dough must not be sticky

Keep the dough aside for almost 2 to 3 hours

Then you can either use the comb or fork and then shape the kulkuls into curls.

And fry them in vegetable oil and when fried, remove them and store them well