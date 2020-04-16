Lachha Paratha: Amazing Punjabi Dish For Your Lunch

It's lunchtime… Definitely your tummy is waiting to have something interesting!!!

So, we have come up with a healthy and tasty dish for all our readers! What if we dole out the recipe of Punjabi style Lachha Paratha???

They are yummy and healthy, isn't it???

So, without any delay, jot down the recipe and prepare them making your Lunch special and memorable!!!

Ingredients Needed

• 2 cups whole wheat flour (gehun ka atta)

• 2 tbsp ghee

• salt to taste

• whole wheat flour (gehun ka atta) for rolling and sprinkling

• 7 tsp ghee for brushing

• 7 tsp ghee for cooking

Process

• The process is also easy… First, you need to take a large bowl and add wheat flour and ghee. Knead into a soft dough adding lukewarm water in batches.

• Divide the dough into equal pieces and then roll into a 200mm chapathi… Then again by dusting the wheat flour bring the ends of chapathi together and make it into the pleats of the fan. Thereafter roll into a chapathi dusting the flour. Continue this process for 5-6 times just like swiss rolls. This way you get the paratha with multiple roles.

• Heat the pan with a little bit of ghee and place the paratha on it. Cook well on both sides and serve hot.

• Add a spoonful of butter on the paratha before serving and you can have it with pickle or curd…

That's it! The tasty and healthy Punjabi style Lachha Paratha is ready to hit your tummies!!!