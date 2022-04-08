Learn how to prepare Imli Goli or Sugar Candy at home

Imli goli is made using the tamarind, even though the tamarind is sour, the candy tastes sweet because we would be adding sugar. You need very few ingredients to prepare this sugar candy and they would be easily available at home.

Only you need three ingredients

-Imli or tamarind

-Sugar

-Chili powder

First step, soak the imli in water, after some time, strain the water and start removing the imli seeds and collect the imli pulp

Second step, in preheated pan, add sugar, when the sugar begins to caramelize then add the imli pulp to it.

Third step, continuously mix the caramelized sugar and the imli pulp, then you must chilli powder, this would enhance the taste, as it would become spicy

Fourth step, continuously mix the ingredients, until it become thick paste, remove from heat, and start making small balls.

Lastly, cover these balls into powered sugar. Wrap it in a transparent chocolate paper.