Learn to prepare Lemon Lime Slush Punch

Lemons, they are valued for their juice as well as their floral aroma of their zest, which is one of the reason, as to why they are considered as a staple ingredient in southeast Asia and Mexican cuisine.



In other parts of the world like India, limes are often pickled in order to increase its shelf life and then added to dishes as a flavor boost.

Lime zest and juice are common ingredients in desserts and baked goods such as key lime pie, cookies and ice cream.

The above citrus fruit can also be used in the savory dishes and to add flavour both alcoholic as well as non-alcoholic beverages.

This one, is the perfect drink for summer-lemon lime slush party punch

Ingredients needed

♦ Two cups of lemon juice

♦ Two cups of sugar

♦ 5 cups of water

♦ I can of limeade (frozen)

♦ 2 litres of lemon lime soda

♦ Blend all these and serve in tall glass