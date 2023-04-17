Learn to Prepare Millet Dosa, also known as Kambu Dosa

Millet Dosa is also known as Kambu Dosa in South India, it is very delicious thin crepe, which is made using pearl millet. These tiny millets are known as Bajra in Hindi. Millet Dosa are made using whole grains and they are healthy good in taste and texture. These are very nutritious, breakfast having good amount of protein, carbs, minerals and iron. For this recipe, the main ingredient is Bajra, urad dal and rice in equal quantities. The above dosa has got a balanced nutrition of protein, carbs and iron. There are good for all age groups including the toddlers.

How to make the Millet Dosa ?

You need to wash Urad dal until water runs clear. You must soak it in water for about 4 hours. Wash rice and Kambu/bajra together in a large pot. Soak them in enough water for about 4 hours. You can also soak bajra for longer If you prefer.

Drain the water from both the pots. Add urad dal to a blender jar along with some water. Do not add too much water as it makes the batter too thin.

Blend it until it becomes smooth and bubbly.

Ypu need to add bajra and rice to the same jar and pour some more water. If your blender jar is small, first transfer the urad dal batter to the pot, then add rice and bajra. Do not add too much water.

You need to blend the batter, until it becomes smooth. The batter must be of dosa batter consistency, thin and runny batter will not ferment well.

Next transfer it to large bowl for fermentation. Cover and set aside in a warm place, for about 4 to 8 hours. Depending on the indoor temperature and climate, timing might vary.

It usually takes about 16 hours for the batter to rise, do not allow batter to over ferment as turns sour. These dosas turn slight hard without fermentation but even with little fermentation yields good dosa. So allow the batter to rise at least a bit.

Add salt and water as needed. Bring it to the pouring consistency, if you prefer to set some batter in the image, then you can put it in without adding salt and water.

You need to griddle or tawa until it becomes hot. If you are using cast iron pan, then sprinkle some oil and grease it well with kitchen towel or you can also use onion. Wipe of the excess oil and when the pan it hot and ladle full of batter and pour it in the center. One can make thick or thin dosas as per their liking.

Sprinkle some oil and allow it to cook, until the edges begin to leave the pan, then flip and cook the other side for about a minute. Flip back and cook until it becomes crisp.

Serve millet dosa with one of your favorite chutneys