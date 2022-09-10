Learn to Prepare Pineapple Payasam
Pineapple Payasam is a traditional South Indian Kheer. This one is made using chunky pineapple and nuts. you only require few ingredients and this recipe you can prepare during festivals and also when you crave for sweet tooth.
Ingredients required to prepare Pineapple Payasam include
One pineapple -cut them into small pieces
1 ¼ cup of sugar
2 cups of coconut milk
2 tablespoon Ghee
50 grams raisins (kishmish-fried ones)
50 grams of cashew nuts (Fried ones)
4 cardamom (chhoti ilaichi-powered
50 grams chironji
First step: You need to boil the pineapple pieces in a thick bottom pan, along with a little water, till it becomes tender.
Second step: you can add the ghee and then saute it until it becomes glossy.
Third step: Add sugar and then cook until it melts.
Fourth step: Add the coconut milk and when it comes to a boil, then add the chironji and cook till it becomes tender.
Fifth step: Add the cashews and raisins
Sixth step: sprinkle the cardamom powder and mix well.
Seventh step: cover it for two to three minutes and then you can serve.