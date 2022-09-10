Learn to Prepare Pineapple Payasam

Pineapple Payasam is a traditional South Indian Kheer. This one is made using chunky pineapple and nuts.

Ingredients required to prepare Pineapple Payasam include

One pineapple -cut them into small pieces

1 ¼ cup of sugar

2 cups of coconut milk

2 tablespoon Ghee

50 grams raisins (kishmish-fried ones)

50 grams of cashew nuts (Fried ones)

4 cardamom (chhoti ilaichi-powered

50 grams chironji

First step: You need to boil the pineapple pieces in a thick bottom pan, along with a little water, till it becomes tender.

Second step: you can add the ghee and then saute it until it becomes glossy.

Third step: Add sugar and then cook until it melts.

Fourth step: Add the coconut milk and when it comes to a boil, then add the chironji and cook till it becomes tender.

Fifth step: Add the cashews and raisins

Sixth step: sprinkle the cardamom powder and mix well.

Seventh step: cover it for two to three minutes and then you can serve.