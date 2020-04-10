Lockdown diaries: Kajal Aggarwal's Amazing Quarantine Cook-Ups

Lockdown diaries: Coronavirus has made everyone to sit at home. Be it employees, actors or normal people, all of them are abiding the rules of the Government and are making Corona to stay away from them.

Coming to actors, this period is an unwanted break for them… But anyway they have got free time and thus most of them are enjoying it by giving a chance to their hobbies.

Even our dear cutie pie Kajal Aggarwal is also doing the same. She is posting tasty cook-ups on her Instagram page and making her fans to go gaga over her.

We Hans India collated all her posts and presented them especially for our readers… Have a look!

1. Samosas

Kajal just shared the yummy home-made samosas… She has posted the video of making the samosas along with her mom on her Instagram page!

In this post, Kajal is seen holding the yummy samosa and mentioned that it was her first ever home-made samosa. She said that, it was fun learning dough into perfect cones.





In this post, Kajal has shared a small video… She along with her mom were seen making samosa and filling them with the stuff. Finally, by deep-frying them, the home-made samosas are done!!!

2. Carrot Cake

Wow… This a healthy yet amazing cake which definitely satisfies your hunger pangs and also surprises your dear ones. This home-made cake can be made in minutes and Kajal has listed down the recipe on her Instagram page for her fans… Have a look!





Ingredients Needed

• 1 1/2 cup almond flour

• 1/2 tsp sea salt

• 1/2 tsp baking soda

• 1 tsp ground cinnamon

• 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

• 1/2 tsp ground ginger (optional)

• 3 eggs

• 2 tbsp honey

• 1/8th cup coconut oil (ghee/ butter)

• 1.5 cups grated carrots

• 1/2 cup lightly toasted pecan nuts (or any nuts of your choice)

• 1 tbsp flax seeds (optional)

• 1/2 tsp orange rind (optional)

• 2-3 dates

Process

• You need to add all the listed ingredients to a bowl and mix them well. Then transfer the cake mix to the butter-lined baking tray and bake the cake @180 degrees for about 30-35 minutes.

• After the cake is done, mould it out and then garnish with fresh fruits and cream… That's it! Your dear ones will definitely get surprised with this home-made cake!!!

3. Quinoa Brownies

Kajal has made delicious dark chocolate and peanut butter Quinoa brownies and surprised her fans which her amazing dessert. This Tollywood beauty also shared the recipe of this yummy brownie through her Instagram page… Have a look!

This post has the ingredients list along with the complete process listed down. Well, let us make it clear for our readers!

Ingredients Needed

• 1/2 cup peanut butter

• 2 tablespoons melted unrefined coconut oil

• 1 cup organic coconut sugar

• 1/2 cup maple syrup/ agave nectar or honey

• 3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

• 2 eggs

• 3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

• 2/3 cup quinoa flour

• 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

Process

• Mix all the wet ingredients separately and dry ingredients in a separate bowl. With the help of a spatula, fold in the wet ingredients with the dry ingredients, add the egg replacer last. Fold in the peanut butter chips and pour into the baking dish. Sprinkle chocolate chips over the batter before baking.

• Bake for 25 mins. Insert a fork, if it comes out dry the brownies are ready, or else bake for 5 mins longer.

That's it… Your chocolate brownies are ready to tickle your tummy!!!

Thank You Kajal for sharing amazing recipes… We request everyone to stay safe at home and stay occupied to rule out boredom!!!