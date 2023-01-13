Makar Sankranti 2023: Learn to prepare Til Laddu

During Sankranti, numerous sweets are prepared and Til Laddu is most common sweet prepared in most household celebrating the festival.



Til Ladoo, is an delicate, traditional, winter sweet, which is made using roasted sesame seeds, jaggery and flavoured with Saffron. A perfect warming snack, in winter, it is easy to prepare and you can also store them for few days and have it later.

Only few ingredients are required to prepare Til Laddu

-one cup white sesame seeds (roasted)

-half cup khoya (softened)

-Half cup jaggery (crumbled)

-A pinch of Saffron Stigmas

-Two table spoon of Canola oil

-Two Tablespoon milk(warm), full cream

Steps to follow

Heat a thick bottom pan, add canola oil and to it you can add sesame seeds

Then next step, you would require to continuously stir the stir sesame seeds, until they turn light golden hues, take it off the flame and remove the sesame seeds on a flat plate.

Soak the saffron in the warm milk and reserve it. In the same pan as of the sesame, add jaggery and melt it to liquid and gently keep stirring it til it froths without reducing it too much, take it off the flame.

Before it begins to solidify add to it saffron milk, stir it. Add to it, softened khoya, sesame seeds and blend well together with mixing spoons.

Now you must oil your palms a bit using canola oil and using your fingers take small portion of the mix (you must ensure the mix is not too hot else it would burn you) and try to shape it into medium sized balls, continue this until you have used up all mix.

Serve it at the room temperature and this can go well during the party at home and pass around sweet snacks.