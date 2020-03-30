Methi Bajra Paratha: Amazing Dinner Recipe To Make Your Tummies Happy

Hi guys… What are your supper plans???

Wanna have something tasty but healthy in terms of calories???

Well, as it is lock down time, let's try something different and delicious…

Whenever we go to a dhaba, one thing that attracts our eyes is the 'Paratha'…

So, today we Hans India are here with the recipe of 'Methi Bajra Paratha'… Yes… it can be made easily at home with available ingredients…

Have a look into the write-up and know how to prepare it!!!

Ingredients Needed

o 1 1/2 cups methi bajra flour (black millet)

o 2 tbsp of whole wheat flour

o 2 tsp sesame seeds

o ½ cup finely chopped methi leaves

o ½ tsp ginger garlic paste

o ½ tsp green chilli paste

o ¼ tsp turmeric

o 1 tbsp ghee

o 1 tsp oil

o salt to taste

Process

• Firstly, you need to take a large bowl and then add all the ingredients except ghee. Mix them well by adding water in batches. Knead it into a soft dough and then cover it with a cloth and set it aside for a few minutes.

• Take out the kneaded flour and divide into 6 equal parts. Roll each dough piece into a 100mm chapathi's

• Now, heat the pan by adding the ghee, then place the paratha on the pan and allow it to cook well on both the sides.

• Do the same thing with all the dough pieces and enjoy having the hot and tasty Methi Paratha…

As said, these Methi Paratha's are not heavier… They can be happily munched for your dinners and as they don't have any masalas!

Why late??? Do prepare them and surprise your family members!!!