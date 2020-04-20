Millet Methi Paratha: A Healthy And Tasty Dish For Your Lunch

Quarantine is not only for having fun!!! You need to stay safe at home and at the same time have healthy food which boosts your immunity. So, all the mommies, make tasty and healthy treats for your family.

We Hans India have come up with a healthy and yummy dish for today's 'Lunch' recipe… It is 'Millet Methi Paratha'. This Paratha includes millet flour and methi leaves which boosts one's immunity and also tickles tummy with its amazing taste.

Look into the write-up and jot down the process…

Ingredients Needed

• 1 cup whole wheat flour

• ½ cup bajra atta

• ¼ cup jowar atta

• ¼ gram flour

• A pinch of asafoetida

• ½ tsp salt

• ½ tsp red chilli powder

• 1 cup finely chopped fenugreek leaves

• 1 tbsp finely chopped ginger

• 2 finely chopped green chillies

• 1 tsp cumin seeds

• 2 tbsp ghee

• 1½ cup water or as required for kneading

• Oil for cooking

Process

• First, take a large bowl and add wheat flour, bajra atta, gram flour, salt, red chilli powder and asafetida and mix them well.

• Next goes fenugreek, ginger, green chillies and cumin seeds… Mix them well with the flours.

• Thereafter add ghee and mix well… Then add water in batches and knead it into a soft dough. Cover the dough with a cotton cloth and let it rest for 20 minutes.

• Then divide the kneaded dough into equal portions and then shape them into balls. Now, you need to roll each ball into a medium-thick chapathi.

• Meanwhile, heat the tawa by adding oil or ghee… Place the chapathi on the tawa. Let it cook well on both sides…

• That's it! Your Millet Methi Paratha is ready to hit your tummies…

It is very easy to do… So, one can happily make these healthy and tasty Parath's and treat your family with a healthy surprise…