Monsoon Melodies: Feasting on Rainy-day Delights

As the rain taps gently on our windows, it's time to immerse ourselves in the enchanting world of monsoon cuisine. From the comforting Thalipeeth that warms our hearts to the crispy Teasel Guard Fritters that add a delightful crunch to our rainy-day feasts, these recipes are like warm embraces from within.

Chef Vijesh Modi, the Sr. Sous-Chef at Deltin, Daman, has artfully curated these dishes to celebrate the magic of the season. They bring out the best of monsoon flavors, elevating our culinary experience.

Thalipeeth





For Thalipeeth Flour



Ingredients

• 1kg bajra (pearl millet)

• 500g rice

• 500g chana dal

• 500g jowar (sorghum)

• 250g skinned mung dal

• 300g skinned urad dal

• 250g coriander seeds

Method

• Rinse all ingredients except coriander seeds. Drain and spread on cotton towels to dry for a few hours.

• In a Pan, lightly roast the entire ingredient separately.

• Cool and grind into fine flour. Best if ground at the flour mill.

To make the thalipeeth

Ingredients

• 1 cup thalipeethbhajani (recipe above)

• 1 medium onion (1/2 cup), chopped

• 2 or 3 green chillies, chopped fine

• Freshly chopped coriander

• 1/2 tsp salt

• 1/3 cup water to knead

• Peanut oil, for frying

Method

• Mix the above ingredients into pliable dough. Divide into 4 equal sized balls.

Heat a cast iron tava

• Place a piece of parchment on your work surface. Place a ball of dough on it. Pat it down gently into a 5mm disc of about 10-15cm in diameter. With your finger make a hole in the centre.

• Lift the thalipeeth together with the parchment, and flip it onto the hot skillet. Peel off the paper and set aside. It can be re-used.

Corn Ghassi





INGREDIENTS



2 whole corns

For Coconut Masala:

• 1 cup grated coconut (fresh or frozen)

• 8 to 10 dry red chilies (mix of byadgi/Kashmiri and Guntur); byadgi for the color and Guntur variety for the heat (or you can use red chili powder)

• ½ tsp to ¾ tsp tamarind paste (or soak a small lemon sized ball of tamarind in hot water to extract tamarind juice)

• 1 tsp jeera/cumin seeds

• ½ cup sweet corn kernels; optional but adds more texture to the curry

• 1 tsp coconut oil,

• ¼ tsp haldi/turmeric powder

• ¼ tsp black pepper powder

For Tempering:

• 1 tbsp coconut oil

• 1 tsp mustard seeds

• Few curry leaves

INSTRUCTIONS

1. De-husk the whole corn and pressure cook for 2 whistles.

2. Once the pressure reduces, remove from pan and cut into 3 pieces each. Set aside.

HOW TO MAKE THE COCONUT MASALA:

1. In a blender jar, make a fine paste of roasted red chilies, tamarind paste, cumin seeds and grated coconut. If adding tamarind juice, add with other ingredients.

2. In a deep saucepan, heat a tablespoon of oil and sauté sweet corn kernels on medium heat along with Turmeric and black pepper powder for a few minutes until the corn is slightly charred and cooked.

3. Add the coconut paste and add enough water to make gravy thin enough to enjoy with rice.

4. Sprinkle salt to taste and bring to a boil. At this stage, you can add tamarind paste if using.

5. Once it comes to a boil, add the cut corn to the cobs and mix well.

6. Simmer for about 5 minutes. Meanwhile make the tempering.

HOW TO MAKE THE TEMPERING:

Heat coconut oil in a small saucepan and once hot, add mustard seeds. As soon as the seeds splutter and crackle, add curry leaves and immediately add to the simmering corn ghassi.

Teasel Guard Fritters





Ingredients:



• 1/2 kg Teasel Guard/ Kantola

• 2 tablespoons plain red chili powder

• 2 teaspoons coriander powder

• 1/4 teaspoon asafoetida / powdered hing

• large pinch of tamarind (about 2 marble-sized balls)

• salt to taste

• 1/2 cup rice flour (or as required) for coating

• oil for deep frying

Method:

1. Soak the tamarind in 2 tablespoons of water and keep aside until you are able to extract a thick juice. In the meanwhile wash the kantola well, drain off excess water and snip the ends. Cut into thin slices. Keep aside.

2. Strain the tamarind juice into a bowl, add the chili & coriander powders, hing, salt to taste, and make a thick paste out of it. Apply this paste to all the slices of Kantola. (see note#1)

3. Heat oil for deep frying – you need really hot oil to ensure that the kantola slices are properly fried and no oil is absorbed in the process. Spread out some rice flour and coat each slice on both sides one by one. (see note#2)

4. When the oil is really hot (but not smoking) gently slide the slices one by one until the pan is comfortably full. Do not overcrowd the pan. Allow the slices to fry for about half a minute on one side before flipping them over. Fry until golden brown on both sides, remove with a slotted spoon and place on an absorbent kitchen towel.

5. Serve hot and crisp along with rice & curry.

So, let the raindrops serenade your senses as you savor these delectable creations. As we dance through this rainy season of culinary joy, may these recipes be a reminder of the simple pleasures and shared moments that make the monsoon truly special. Happy feasting!