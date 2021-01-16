Must try coffee flavours for coffee enthusiasts 

If you're a person who likes to experiment with flavours and is also a coffee addict then we totally recommend you to try out these extremely unique coffee flavours! There are a lot of brands which have come up with interesting variants to capture the demands of the customers. With these instant coffee flavours you can make amazing delicious, aromatic coffee at home without any equipment.

This new-year try these unusual coffee flavours which will keep you wanting for more. Here are some options you might want to consider.

Chai Latte

Yes, you read it right. There is a coffee company, Rage Coffee which has launched a new unique flavour which combines the best of both worlds- Chai + Coffee. If you're a person who likes to experiment with flavour then this is what one should definitely try. The brand also has 7 other coffee flavours to offer. You can buy it here

Very Vanilla

Vanilla is a flavour loved by many, precisely the reason why Beanies came out with this flavour. The perfect vanilla taste rightly blended with coffee flavour will let you prepare a refreshing beverage at home in no time. You can buy it here

Merry Berry

Enjoy the subtle fruity flavour in your coffee with Country Bean's berry flavour. One can make super-smooth and delicious berry lattes, frappés and cappuccinos at home in minutes without any machines. You can buy it here

Smoky Cinnamon

People have usually heard of cinnamon tea but Colombian Brew Coffee has brought a twist with its Cinnamon flavoured coffee. This coffee is made with handpicked Arabica beans sourced from the best plantations in the world which give you strong coffee with an intense aroma within a few minutes. You can buy it here

Sparky Orange

Another extremely unique flavour is this orange flavour launched by Rage Coffee. Sure it sounds unusual but the taste and aroma of this coffee will kick-start your mornings and will keep your caffeine experience at its peak. Besides being vegan and gluten-free, these instant coffee crystals are free from artificial colours, preservatives and artificial flavours. You can buy it he