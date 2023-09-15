Live
- Purvanchal sees surge in number of girl students in higher education
- YS Jagan expresses happiness over launch of medical colleges, wishes students to excel
- NTPC top performer in Nifty’s rally from 19k to 20k
- Cyberabad police warns of strict actions against protests on Chandrababu’s arrest
- Send off towards the Sun for Aditya-L1 spacecraft on Sep 19: ISRO
- White coat revolution will act as a protective shield for Telangana - KCR
- BSF, Punjab Police seize 1.710 kg heroin
- Rumblings in Bengal Cong over INDIA bloc's vacant chair for Abhishek Banerjee
- Elon Musk finds USB Type-C charging on the Apple iPhone 15 amazing
- Worship clay Vinayaka, save environment, Collector K Venkataramana Reddy tells people
Just In
National Cheese Toast Day
This creative and unique day was created by Del Johnson of Los Angeles in 1958 when he opened his first Sizzler restaurant. Sizzler’s cheese toast was...
This creative and unique day was created by Del Johnson of Los Angeles in 1958 when he opened his first Sizzler restaurant. Sizzler’s cheese toast was originally made using an egg bread and then it used a Parmesan cheese mixture on top. Then, over time, the chefs switched from a white egg-based bread to a French bread that had a margarine base.
Nowadays, Sizzler has expanded its restaurants to more than 250 in the United States. Plus they also have restaurants all over the world in countries such as Australia, China, Japan, Thailand, and Puerto Rico. In connection to this special day,
Sizzler has dedicated this day as their National Cheese Toast Day, in which they usually give out free cheese toast at many of their restaurant locations! This toast recipe, despite its, is a classic that has been around for over five decades–which is quite impressive.