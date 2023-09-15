This creative and unique day was created by Del Johnson of Los Angeles in 1958 when he opened his first Sizzler restaurant. Sizzler’s cheese toast was originally made using an egg bread and then it used a Parmesan cheese mixture on top. Then, over time, the chefs switched from a white egg-based bread to a French bread that had a margarine base.

Nowadays, Sizzler has expanded its restaurants to more than 250 in the United States. Plus they also have restaurants all over the world in countries such as Australia, China, Japan, Thailand, and Puerto Rico. In connection to this special day,

Sizzler has dedicated this day as their National Cheese Toast Day, in which they usually give out free cheese toast at many of their restaurant locations! This toast recipe, despite its, is a classic that has been around for over five decades–which is quite impressive.

