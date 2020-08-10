Order gourmet dishes from TajFalaknuma with Qmin

If the mountain won't come to Muhammad, Muhammad must go to the mountain. Even as the F&B is reeling under the pressure of Corona, and lockdown, and with people staying indoors in fear of getting infected; the sector is finding ways to deal with the situation. Every fine dining restaurant, and high-end hotel that has their kitchen running in order to serve in-house guests, and with SOPs as stipulated by WHO in place, is devising unique strategies, leveraging on door delivery.

Indian Hotels Company Limited's (IHCL) gourmet food delivery concept has been a service idea that has been in the pipeline for some time now.





Qmin, the gourmet food delivery service conceptualised for the current day challenges as well made its debut in Hyderabad on August 7, 2020.



A repertoire of culinary experiences commencing with delivering dishes from the treasured restaurants of Taj to the comfort of homes is the first phase of the Qmin launch in Hyderabad. To begin with, one can order with Qmin, gourmet food from the iconic and celebrated restaurants, Adaa and celeste at the TajFalaknuma Palace. The menu offers masterpieces from the royal kitchens including Hyderabadi specialities like KachcheGoshtki Biryani, Dum kiNalli and Haleem from Adaa and a selection of continental, oriental and global cuisine from Celeste.





Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Ian Dubier, Area Director- Hyderabad & General Manager TajKrishna, Hyderabad said, "We are very excited to introduce Qmin, the gourmet food delivery platform in Hyderabad. This will help us cater to the rising demand for online culinary services while ensuring, stringent safety and hygiene protocols are maintained. TajFalaknuma Palace with its award-winning restaurants is known for the authentic royal recipes, originating from the kitchens of the nizam and we are delighted to bring these signature dining experiences to our guests, in the comfort of their homes."





Qmin offers a differentiated delivery experience with stringent protocols of safety and hygiene, including contact-less delivery and the mandatory use of protective gear for delivery executives in thoroughly sanitized vehicles. The packaging is eco-friendly utilizing bio-degradable materials, and with customized insulation boxes to preserve the food whilst being delivered.





The Qmin mobile application will be launched in Hyderabad very soon, followed by the gourmet QminShop in subsequent months presenting epicurean specialities and authentic artisanal brands. Guests can call the dedicated toll-free number 1800 266 7646 to place their orders or log one to www.qmin.co.in for details.







