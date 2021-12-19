Pomegranate cake: Learn to Make Pomegranate Cake, a Delicious Cake from American Cuisine

Cuisine: American Cuisine



Skill: Advanced

Serving: 15

Pomegranate cake is a delicious cake, its preparation time is 50 minutes and cooking time is about 40 minutes.

Ingredients you need for making the cake layers

• 6 large eggs, kept at room temperature

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 cup Maida/ all purpose flour

• ½ tsp baking powder

• 1/s tsp vanilla extract

For Pomegranate Topping

• ¾ cup pomegranate juice

• 2 tsp unflavored gelatin powder,

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

• 2 tbsp sugar

For Pomegranate Cream Frosting

• 2 sticks unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

• 3 cups of powdered sugar

• ¼ tsp fine sea salt

• 2 block cheese, which should be softened at room temperature and cut into around 16 pieces

• 4 Tablespoon of Pomegranate Juice

Instructions

First step is, you must preheat the oven to about 350˚F, line the bottoms of two 9" cake pans with parchment paper.

Then comes the second step, you must start combing the 6 eggs and one cup sugar in a bowl, using the electric blender and beat on high speed for nearing to 12 minutes or until it gets tripped in volume and becomes fluffy. Whisk together one cup of Maida and ½ tablespoon of baking powder and then sift into the beaten eggs in 2 addition, folding it with a spatula just until all the flour gets incorporated. Then add about half teaspoon vanilla extract and start blending together. You must keep in mind, that you are relying on the fluffy air infused batter for the cake to rise. And you must not overmix else it will not rise well.

Third step for making the layers, transferring the batter to your buttered and lined cake pans. Then set it aside.

The Fourth step, bake at 350˚F for about 25 to 28 minutes or until the top becomes golden brown and a toothpick comes out clean) poke the side and not the center, so that the center does not have a cave. You must not open the oven, until 25 minutes have past. Let the cake cool down on the wire racks and then remove from the pans.

Making the syrup for soaking the cake layers



You must start combining the one-half cup pomegranate juice with two table spoon sugar and then stir to combine. You must set aside to and stir occasionally until the sugar gets dissolved.

Making the Frosting

In a bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, mix the 2 sticks of butter with 3 cups powdered sugar as well as salt on the low speed or until it gets combined. Increase the speed to medium-high and beat until the mixture becomes pale and fluffy.

Add cream cheese one piece at a time and then mix it until it gets combined. You must wait minimum about 3 seconds in between each piece, it one after another, once all the cream cheese gets incorporated, you must continue to beat for one more minute.

Then the last step for frosting would be adding about 4 Tbsp of Pomegranate juice, one tablespoon at a time and mix until it gets combined. Refrigerate frosting until ready to use.

Assembling the Cake

The first step for assembling the cake is, cut the cake layers in half, so that you end up getting 4 layers. Place the first layer and then cut-side up on your serving platter. Brush one fourth of the POM/Sugar syrup over the 1st layer. Frost the top. Follow this step for all 4 layers. You only require very small amount of frosting on the very top of the cake because you would pomegranate topping.

You must refrigerate the cake for about half an hour before you start adding the pomegranate topping.

Pomegranate topping



You must make this after your cake is done and in the fridge.

Place about ¾ cup of Pomegranate juice in a small sauce pan, then add one tablespoon of vanilla extract and sprinkle in 2 tsp gelatin, then allow it to stand for about 1 minute, so that gelatin gets softened before putting it on the heat.

Wisk in 2 Tbsp sugar and cook over medium heat, then start stirring, until the sugar gets dissolved and mixture is streaming.

Remove from the heat and allow it cool down a bit, then set the saucepan into a larger bowl of ice water stirring, gently until it is cold and slightly thickened but not set, it does not take much time, hence stay with it, remove from the ice bath.

Finally stir in the pomegranate seeds and immediately spoon topping onto the cake, which has been chilled. You must refrigerate the cake until the topping is set (it takes an hour to set).