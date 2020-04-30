Punjabi Treat: Rajma Chawal For Your Lunch

Rajma Chawal: It's lunchtime… All the mommies might be busy in preparing the yummy recipes, isn't it? Yes… Daily the normal curries like dal and fry will make your family get bored.

So, today give a twist with adding 'Rajma Chawal' to your lunch menu… This is a Punjabi special dish which becomes a perfect combo for white rice and chapatti as well.

We Hans India have come up with the recipe of this Punjabi special dish for all our readers… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• 1/2 cup soaked overnight and drained rajma (kidney beans)

• 3 cups cooked rice (chawal) or leftover rice

• 1 tbsp oil

• 1/2 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

• 1/4 tsp asafoetida (hing)

• 1/2 cup sliced onions

• 1/2 tsp ginger-garlic (adrak-lehsun) paste

• 1/2 cup chopped tomatoes

• 1/4 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

• 1/2 tsp chilli powder

• 1 tsp coriander-cumin seeds (dhania-jeera) powder

• salt to taste

• 1 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

Process

• Take hold of a pressure cooker and add oil to it… Then goes cumin seeds and asafoetida. Mix well and add onions and ginger-garlic paste. Saute them for a while until onions turn golden brown.

• Then goes tomatoes, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander and cumin seeds powder. Mix well and then add a pinch of salt as per taste.

• Next, add soaked rajma along with 1 cup of water. Mix well and pressure cook for 4 whistles. Allow the steam to escape naturally.

• Then add the cooked rice and mix until the rajma completely gets mixed with the rice.

• That's it! Garnish with coriander and serve hot!!!