Rava Kesari: South India's most relished Desert

In South India, one of the most cherished desserts is Rava Kesari, it is prepared using Rava or sooji. When it comes to north India, people like to relish Sooji halwa, which is enjoyed along with hot pooris.

During the cooking process kesar or saffron is sprinkled, hence this is what sets it apart from others. It might not be wrong, Rava kesari, holds the same stature in the South as Gajar Halwa does in the North.

Rava Kesari

Rava Kesari is very easy to prepare at home and it takes just a few minutes of time. If you are diet conscious, you must cut down on sugar and also ghee. You can also opt for having smaller portion, instead of cutting down sugar and ghee, by doing so, you will not miss on its flavour as well as its texture. If you desire to have an added crunch, you can include few roasted nuts and serve warm.

Serves: 4

Three-fourth cup of sugar

Half cup ghee

Three to four strands saffron

2 tablespoon milk

Half cup cashews, halved.

The First step is, you must heat about one tsp of ghee in a round bottomed pan and then roast the cashews until it turns golden. Then remove the cashews from the pan and keep it aside and allow it cool. In the same pan, you must roast the semolina on medium heat for about three to four minutes until it turns slightly golden, then remove it from the flame and keep aside.

Another step would be, to warm the milk and then soak the saffron strands in it. Keep aside. Add about one and one fourth cup of water in a saucepan and the saffron milk and bring it to a boil. Add the rava or semolina and stir well, so that, no lumps are formed. Rava tend to soak in water very quickly, you must ensure, you must keep stirring the mixture, so that it does not get stick to the sides of the pan. While it is cooking, you must add the ghee, sugar and cardamom and you must continuously stir.

While cooking, add ghee, sugar and also cardamom and continue to stir. The mixture might splutter, but cover it with a lid for a few minutes and then continue to stir frequently.

As the water evaporates and the mixture leaves the side of the pan, you must remove from the flame and then transfer it to the serving dish. Mix in the roasted nuts.

As it cools, it would thicken to acquire cake like texture, remember to serve while it is warm.