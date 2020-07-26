Shraddha Kapoor Enjoys Her Sunday Meal With 'Chole Kulcha'

It's Sunday… Hope all of you have enjoyed the weekend meal to the core!!! Our dear film stars are also doing the same… Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor also enjoyed her Sunday meal and made us know what she had for lunch sharing her plate and posted it on her Instagram page.

Shraddha's plate is seen filled with delectable Kulcha, yummy Chole and spiced onions and tangy lemon… Wow!!! The plate is so eye-catchy and making us go mouth-watering!!!



Shraddha also added a few words beside her post and us know what she had for her meal… "आज Sunday है तो दिल्ली वाले छोले कुलचे खा ही लेते है! 🤤😇💜

Bollywood actress Kanika Kapoor added her comment to the post and wrote "Yumm"!!!

Coming to Shraddha Kapoor's work front, post lockdown she will join Luv Ranjan's next movie which has Ranbir Kapoor as the lead actor.