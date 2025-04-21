Snacking: Healthier, smarter, and more personalised

- Atul Gupta

There has always been a sense of indulgence associated with snacking—whether it’s a midday pick-me-up or a quick bite on the go. But snacking habits are evolving. No longer a guilty pleasure, snacking is increasingly viewed as an opportunity to nourish and energize mindfully.

A shift in consumer expectations

A new wave of health-conscious consumers is reshaping the snack industry. Today’s buyers are more discerning, often prioritizing nutrition, ingredient transparency, and product innovation over convenience alone. The once-dominant sugary and greasy snacks are losing ground to options that better align with a wellness-focused lifestyle.

Surveys indicate that a growing number of people are actively working to improve their diets. In India, for example, over 60% of consumers report making healthier food choices and cutting back on fried foods—signaling a significant lifestyle shift.

The role of freeze-drying technology

Among the innovations shaping this change is freeze-drying. Unlike traditional methods such as baking or frying, freeze-drying retains a high percentage of nutrients—up to 97%. This method allows for the creation of snacks that are free from preservatives, rich in flavor, and naturally crunchy. Examples include freeze-dried fruit chips, veggie crisps, and yogurt bites.

The market for freeze-dried foods is expected to see substantial growth in the coming years, reflecting consumer interest in healthier, more functional snack options.

A broader view of wellness

The impact of the global pandemic brought health and wellness into sharper focus. People are paying closer attention to how food influences energy, immunity, and mental clarity. The concept of avoiding snacks has been replaced by choosing ones that align with personal health goals—such as boosting focus or supporting digestion.

Evolving ingredients and labels

Snacking is also changing in terms of ingredients. The "better-for-you" trend has become mainstream, with companies introducing snacks made from functional ingredients like probiotics, ancient grains, and plant-based proteins. Clean-label, high-protein, non-GMO, and gut-friendly have become baseline expectations rather than niche selling points.

Balancing convenience with consciousness

While convenience still matters, consumers are less willing to sacrifice health. Portable, portion-controlled options like trail mixes or nut butter packs are now formulated with nutrition and sustainability in mind. There's also an increasing demand for transparency—consumers want to know where their food comes from, what it contains, and how it's made.

From counting calories to mindful choices

Snack decisions are increasingly influenced by function rather than calories alone. Consumers are looking for foods that serve specific purposes—like boosting energy, aiding recovery, or improving focus. This shift reflects a deeper integration of food into self-care routines.

Looking ahead: Personalisation and technology

The next phase of snacking may be hyper-personalised. With the rise of wearable devices and AI, consumers may soon receive snack recommendations based on real-time biometrics—like blood sugar levels or energy dips.

(The author is Founder & CEO at Bonvie Snacks. Its a leading healthy snacking brand in India)