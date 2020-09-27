Spice Up Your Life With Sam: Samantha Shares Healthy Recipe Of Yummy Tomato Rice

It is already known that Tollywood ace actress Samantha Akkineni joined her hands with Upasana Konidela who is the Managing Director URLife and moved towards a healthier lifestyle. Sam joined this platform to inspire people and encourage them to have a healthy life.

Off late, Sam and Upasana came up with the healthy and tasty recipe of 'Tomato Rice'… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed



• Uncooked brown rice: 1 ½ cups

• Ghee: 2 tablespoons

• Jeera: 3/4 teaspoon

• Mustard seeds: 3/4 teaspoon

• Urad dal: 1 tablespoon

• Cashew nuts: 8-10

• Asafoetida or hing: 1 pinch

• Green chilli (slit in half): 1

• Curry leaves: 1 handful

• Onion (sliced): 1

• Chopped garlic cloves: 2

• Chopped tomatoes: 4

• Kashmiri chilli powder: 1 teaspoon

• Turmeric powder: 1/4 teaspoon

• Garam masala: 1 teaspoon

• Coriander powder: 1 teaspoon

• Fennel seeds: 1 teaspoon

• Coriander leaves (chopped): 3 tablespoons

• Jaggery: 1 teaspoon

• Salt per taste

Process

• First, soak the brown rice for at least half an hour and then strain the water and pressure cook it by adding 2 ¼ cups of water. Allow it to cook for 5-7 whistles and then leave it to cool down.

• Take a Kadai and heat the oil in it. Then goes mustard and cumin seeds, let them splutter and then add cashew nuts, urad dal and a little bit of hing. After a few seconds, then add sliced onions, garlic, chilli and curry leaves.

• After onions turn golden brown, add tomatoes… Let them become mushy and then add chilli, coriander and turmeric powders. Mix well and add garam masala, jaggery and fennel seeds. Mix well and saute for a while.

• Now, add the cooked rice and mix well until it gets coated with all the powders. After adding coriander leaves, spoon it out into a bowl.

That's it!!! Serve it hot and enjoy the tasty 'Tomato Rice'…

Nutritious Values

• Blank Energy - 152.2Kcal

• Blank Carbs - 18.8g

• Blank Protein - 3.1g

• Blank Fat - 7.3g

• Blank Fibre – 2.4g