Tarla Dalal's daughter Renu Dalal continues family's culinary legacy

Renu Dalal, daughter of renowned chef, cookbook author, and television presenter Tarla Dalal, launched her second cookbook – Simple & Delicious Vegetarian Recipes . This cookbook follows in the wake of her maiden best-seller, Modern Vegetarian Recipes.

Inspired by the overwhelmingly positive reception that greeted the release of her first book, and with many more recipes to share, Renu set about penning her second book. With stunning food photography and many recipes that are quick, simple, and easy-to-follow, Simple & Delicious Recipes is a glimpse into the foods and flavours that excite Renu on a daily basis.

The recipes contained in this book were gathered by Renuand chosen for their inventiveness, healthiness, and simplicity. With new and exciting dishes like rose shrikhand, no bake Oreo tarts, and black rice and asparagus samosas with chess sauce, this cookbook is an indispensable guide for both the home cook and the professional chef.

The seeds of cuisine were sown early on Renu Dalal's life as she watched her mother, revered chef and household name Tarla Dalal, concoct meals that became her legacy. With a childhood filled with gourmet meals, Renu, very early on, was inclined towards the culinary arts. After the passing of her beloved mother, she came up with interesting hybrids of everyday vegetarian food. Her food style is fusion and inventive, where she combines the flavours from the world over with techniques of traditional Indian cuisine. Her style is playful, and her recipes reflect that, which is enjoyed and appreciated by both children and adults alike.