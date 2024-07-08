Try these chocolate pistachio recipes

The American Pistachio Growers have provided us with a delightful selection of recipes that are perfect for the occasion. From refreshing gelato pops to a decadent chocolate brittle, there's something to satisfy every sweet tooth. So, get ready to tantalize your taste buds with the irresistible combination of chocolate and pistachios!

PISTACHIO GELATO POPS





INGREDIENTS



Pistachio Paste

California Pistachios 85 g

Confectioner’s sugar 62 g

Corn syrup 20 g

Salt 1 g

Gelato base

Milk 660 g

Cream 116 g

Vanilla bean 1

Sugar 100

Egg yolks 70

Magic shell

Chocolate, dark

Coconut oil

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Blanch and peel pistachios. Combine peeled pistachios, sugar, and corn syrup in a food processor and grind to a soft paste. Add salt, set aside.

2. Combine milk and cream with vanilla bean and ½ of the sugar. Bring to a simmer. Blend egg yolks with remaining sugar. Temper hot milk into egg yolks, and return to the pot. Pasteurize this mixture at 185ºF. Transfer warm custard to Vita Mix blender. Add pistachio paste and puree at high speed until well blended. Strain and chill. Process mixture in ice cream machine, then mold into individual pops. Freeze until firm.

3. Melt chocolate to 95 F. Blend in coconut oil. Unmold frozen ice cream pops. Dip into melted chocolate mixture, then sprinkle with chopped pistachios.

PISTACHIO CHOCOLATE BRITTLE





YIELD

Approximately 1 pound

INGREDIENTS

1 cup Sugar

½ cup Light corn syrup

1 cup Shelled natural American pistachios

2 tablespoons Butter or margarine

1 teaspoon Brandy or vanilla flavoring

½ teaspoon Baking soda

1 package Chocolate chips

INSTRUCTIONS

Place pistachios on baking sheet; bake at 300°F. to keep warm while preparing candy. Combine sugar, butter, water and corn syrup. Cook, without stirring, to soft crack stage (275°F. on candy thermometer). Add brandy flavoring and pistachios. Pour onto foil-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle chocolate chips over hot candy and allow to stand for three minutes. Spread the melted chocolate over the candy with a knife. Cool. Break into serving-sized pieces.

CALIFORNIA PISTACHIO KUNAFA CHOCOLATE by NEHA DEEPAK SHAH on behalf of AMERICAN PISTACHIO GROWERS

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup California Pistachio

1/3 cup Chopped White Chocolate

1/3 cup Roasted Seviyan (Originally Kataifi pastry is used)

2 tsp Butter

Milk Chocolate for moulding

Some additional chopped pistachios

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Add ½ cup of California Pistachio, ⅓ cup of chopped white chocolate in a blender. Make a smooth paste of it.

2. Add butter in a pan and roast seviyan

3. In a bowl, add roasted seviyan, chopped California pistachio and the pistachio-white chocolate paste and mix it well

4. Put some white chocolate in the mold and add milk chocolate in the mold. Take out the excess milk chocolate and cover the mold with roasted seviyan, pistachio and white chocolate paste in it. Add some more chocolate on the top.

5. Set it in the fridge and enjoy.

Few Tips:

- Do not add moisture in the filling otherwise your filling will not be crispy

- Do not leave it in the fridge for setting for too long