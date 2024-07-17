Unique ice cream flavours Geetanjali & Vyom want to try: 'Jalapeno & cheese, chocolate samosa’

Mumbai: Ahead of National Ice Cream Day, actors Geetanjali Mishra and Vyom Thakkar have revealed the most unusual ice cream flavours they are eager to try.



National Ice Cream Day which will be celebrated on July 21, is a delightful celebration dedicated to one of the world's most beloved desserts. Celebrated annually, it invites ice cream enthusiasts everywhere to indulge in their favourite flavours and discover new ones.

Speaking about the same, Geetanjali, who essays the role of Rajesh in the sitcom ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ said: “A scoop of ice cream can lift my mood. I have a habit of exploring different flavours. So far, I guess I have tried almost all the flavours that exist.”

“But there is one unique ice cream that I’ve heard of and would like to eat on this National Ice Cream Day: Jalapeno and cheese ice cream. It’s a spicy and savoury twist on ice cream, combining the heat of jalapeno peppers with the creamy richness of cheese. The name itself is so unique that I’m sure the taste will be equally unique,” she added.

Vyom, who portrays the role of young Atal in the show ‘Atal’ commented: “Ice cream has always been my favourite dessert and a source of refreshment. I mostly love chocolate-flavoured ice creams, but I have some flavours in my mind that I’ve never tried before and would love to.”

“One such flavour is chocolate samosa ice cream. I saw this online: chocolate-filled samosas in a chocolate ice cream base, offering a blend of sweet and savoury flavours. Samosa and chocolate are both my favourites, and it will be interesting to taste them combined,” he added.

The show airs on &TV.



