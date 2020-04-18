Weekend Chat Special: Dahi Ragada Chat For These Cool Summer Evenings

Weekend Chat Special: DahiRagada Chat For These Cool Summer Evenings…

Guys… The cool weather in this Summer season is amazing, right! Yes… The cool breeze and that too in evenings make our tummy crave for something hot and tasty.

What can be a special snack than a 'DahiRagada Chat'???

But as it is quarantined and locked downtime, how to go to chat banders???

Well, no need to go anywhere, one can prepare this chat at home and that too in minutes…

We Hans India have come with the recipe of 'DahiRagada Chat'… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• For The Ragada

o 2 cups soaked white peas

o Salt as needed

o 1 ½ tbsp. oil

o 1 tsp mustard seeds

o ¼ tsp asafetida

o ¼ cup chopped onions

o 1 cup chopped tomatoes

o 1 tsp chilli powder

o ½ tsp coriander powder

o ¼ tsp turmeric powder

o 2 tbsp chopped coriander

o 1 tsp lemon extract

• For Dahi Mix…

o ¾ cup whisked curd

o 11/2 tbsp green chutney

o 6 tsp sweet chutney

o ¼ tsp chilli powder

o ¼ tsp cumin powder

o 3 tbsp sea

o 1 ½ tbsp finely chopped coriander

Process

• Drain the water from soaked peas and add them to pressure cooker. Add water and salt and pressure cook it for 3 - 4 whistles.

• Next, heat the pan and add mustard seeds, and saute them for 30 seconds. Then goes onions, fry them until they change colour.

• Now goes tomatoes, let them cook until tomatoes get softened. Thereafter goes all the powders, coriander, turmeric, chilli and salt. Mix well and add enough water and allow the concoction to cook well for about 2 – 3 minutes.

• Finally, add the cooked peas, coriander and lemon extract. Mix them well and allow to cook for4 minutes.

• That's it! Spoon out the agenda and get ready for making it into DahiRagada…

• Take a serving bowl and add one part of ragada to it. Then pour the ¼ cup whisked curd, ½ tsp green chutney and 2 tsp of sweet chutney.

• Then goes little chilli powder and cumin powder. Thereafter add the sev and coriander for garnishing and your Dahi Chat is ready…

That's it! The 'DahiRagada Chat' is easy to make at home… Make this Saturday a special one with this amazing recipe and surprise your family!!!