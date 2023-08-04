World Friendship Day 2023: FRIENDSHIP DAY RECIPES

Friendship Day, a time to honour the friends who make our world shine with laughter, love, and understanding, reminding us that true companionship is a treasure to cherish forever. On this day let’s treat our friends with a scrumptious recipe of Chapli Kebab by Chef Aji Joseph, Head, Culinary Development, FreshToHome.

MUTTON SEEKH KEBAB:

Seasoned and spiced mutton mince wrapped around metal skewers and cooked on charcoal fire. The heat and smoke of the charcoal give the seekhs a very earthy and smoky note.

INGREDIENTS:

• Mutton boneless: 500 gms

• Mutton fat: 25 gms

• Egg whole: 1 nos

• Besan flour: 50 gms

• Onion chop: 100 gms

• Cashew nuts: 50 gms (soaked in water)

• Ginger chop: 2 tbsp

• Garlic chop: 2 tbsp

• Green chilly: 2 tbsp

• Kashmiri red chilli powder: 2 tsp

• Garam masala powder: 2 tsp

• Coriander powder: 1/5 tsp

• Dry mango powder:1/5 tsp

• Jeera powder: 1 tsp

• Black cardomum powder: 1 tsp

• Cinnamom powder:1 tsp

• Black pepper powder: 1 tsp

• Coriander leaves: 3 tbsp

• Salt: 2 tbsp

METHOD:

• Mince the mutton with all the ingredients except egg and besan flour to a fine mince. To this mince mixture, add beaten eggs and besan flour and mix well.

• Take a metal skewer and with one’s wet hands take a handful of mince and press and spread it around the metal skewer.

• Heat up a charcoal grill and place the skewers of meat above the hot charcoal and turn sides and cook around. Apply some ghee while the seekhs are getting cooked.

• Once cooked, loosen the ends of the cooked seekhs and slide the seekhs out of the metal skewers.

• Cut into bite size pieces and serve along with mint chutney and onion salad.

MUTTON KHEEMA SAMOSA

Triangle shaped crispy fried samosa with seasoned mutton mince and spices.

INGREDIENTS:

• Mutton mince: 500gms

• Refined oil:2 tbsp

• Jeera (whole):1 sp

• Onion chop:200 gms

• Ginger chop:2 tbsp

• Garlic chop:2 tbsp

• Green chilly chop:3 tbsp

• Jeera powder:2 tbsp

• Coriander powder:20 gms

• Garam masala:2 tbsp

• Salt: 2 tbsp

• Coriander leaves chopped: 3 tbsp

• Mint leaves:2 tbsp

• Samosa patty: 24 nos

METHOD:

• Heat up oil in a pan and add the chopped onion and saute to golden brown. Add the ginger, garlic and green chilli and saute. Add the spice powders and saute.

• Add the mutton mince /kheema and saute well so that no lumps are formed and lamb is well cooked. Add salt and check for seasoning.

• Add the coriander and mint leaves once the mutton mixture is cooked and cooled.

• Take a samosa patty and fold it in such way that a triangle is formed and the filling can be stuffed into the triangle. After the filling is placed, fold the sheets in such a way that the sheet forms a triangle. The end of the sheet can be pasted with egg wash so that the oil doesn’t get into the samosa filling while frying.

• Fry them in hot oil to a golden brown and serve along with tamarind chutney!

CHAPLI KEBAB









INGREDIENTS:

• Mutton mince

• tender Coriander stems

• medium size Onions

• medium size Tomato

• Green chillies

• Coriander leaves

• Half Egg

• Chapli Kebab Masala

• Chilli flakes

• Dry Pomegranate seeds

• Carom seeds

• roasted Gram flour

• hard-boiled Eggs

• Ginger

• fresh Pomegranate pearls

• Salt to taste







PREPARATION:



Masala:

• Place a pan over medium heat and allow it to warm up. Then, introduce coriander seeds, cumin seeds, black peppercorns, black cardamom seeds, and salt to taste. Toast the mixture until it emanates a pleasant aroma.

• Turn off the heat and let the pan cool down. Once cooled, transfer the toasted spices to a grinder jar and coarsely grind them.

• Empty the ground spices into a bowl, incorporate chili flakes, and thoroughly mix everything. Set it aside for later use

Kebab:

• Place mutton mince in a large bowl, season with salt according to your taste, and thoroughly combine the ingredients.

• In a separate bowl, add grated onion and salt to taste. Mix well, then squeeze the onion to remove any excess water. Transfer the onion to the prepared mixture and mix thoroughly.

• Incorporate tomato, green chillies, coriander leaves, and a half-beaten egg into the mixture.

• Add the prepared chapli kebab masala, chili flakes, dry pomegranate seeds, and carom seeds. Ensure all the ingredients are well mixed.

• Introduce roasted gram flour, grated boiled eggs, ginger, fresh pomegranate pearls, and salt to taste. Mix everything together thoroughly.

Frying:

• On a flat tawa or pan, heat oil over medium heat for shallow frying.

• Moisten your hands with water and take a portion of the meat mixture, shaping it into patties directly on the pan.

FINAL STEPS & SERVING:

• Once the kebabs are cooked on one side, flip them over and allow them to cook on the other side.

• Fry the kebabs until a golden crust form on both sides and they are evenly cooked.

• Place the cooked kebabs on absorbent paper to remove any excess fat.

• In the same pan, add sliced tomato, green chillies, and salt to taste. Fry them for 2 minutes.

• Remove the tomato and green chillies from the pan and set them aside on a plate for later use.

• Transfer the prepared kebabs to a serving dish and garnish them with tomato, fried green chillies, pomegranate pearls, and mint leaves.

• Serve the kebabs hot with mint chutney.